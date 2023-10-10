The international break could not have come at a better time for Arsenal

International break couldn’t have come at a better time!

After our incredible win against City on the weekend, a lot of our lads will set off to go play for their countries as we have two weeks off for the international break. This probably couldn’t have come at a better time for Arsenal and Arteta, with injuries and niggles plaguing some of the squad, it’s the perfect time for our lads to get a break.

Bukayo Saka was expected to start against Manchester City on the weekend, but Arsenal fans were surprised to see him not make the squad at all. Arteta said in his post-match conference that he hadn’t trained all week and couldn’t pass the fitness test in time. Also saying that he had been pulled out of the England squad who face Australia in a friendly on Friday and Italy in the EURO qualifiers next week. Saka still travelled down to St Georges Park and was assessed by the England medical staff who came to the same conclusion as Arsenal and was pulled out of duty.

Leandro Trossard has also been pulled out of international duty with Belgium, missing their EURO qualifier against Austria on Friday and Sweden next week. A big loss for his country after picking up a hamstring injury that saw him miss our Champions League game against Lens, then to be brought in to play against City but at half time was forced off with the same hamstring issue.

William Saliba has also been withdrawn from the French side for international duty, which will see him miss the EURO qualifiers against the Netherlands on Friday and their friendly against Scotland next week. It’s been reported that Saliba has been nursing a toe injury for a while, having needed injections to continue to play, so will join his other Arsenal teammates at London Colney for the next two weeks.

However, we do have plenty of names representing Arsenal for their countries in the international break, with the likes of Rice, Ramsdale and Nketiah all called up for England, Zinchenko for Ukraine, Tomiyasu for Japan, Kiwior for Poland, Odegaard for Norway, Raya for Spain, Havertz for Germany, Gabriel and Jesus for Brazil, Partey for Ghana, Elneny for Egypt and we could possibly see Hein get some minutes for Estonia.

A much-needed break for our lads and probably couldn’t have come at a better time, after so many injury scares over the past few weeks, it gives our players some much needed recovery time and hopefully have them fully prepared to come back and play Chelsea at Stamford bridge.

