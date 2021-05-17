“The jealousy I feel, knowing an owner can be like that” Wright aims sly dig at Stan Kroenke

Ian Wright has aimed a sly dig at Stan Kroenke after claiming that he is jealous of Leicester City’s owners.

Kroenke has had controlling stakes at Arsenal for around a decade, but the club has struggled to compete for much of it.

The American is one of the richest men in the world, but he has hardly pumped money into Arsenal like the owners of Chelsea and Manchester City have.

Even Leicester City has enjoyed more success than Arsenal in recent years.

The Foxes are set to end this season inside the top four after winning the FA Cup at the weekend.

Wright watched as the club’s owner, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who replaced his father after his death, was brought onto the pitch by Leicester players to celebrate their FA Cup win.

Arsenal won the competition last season, but you could see the difference between both owners and Wright says he is jealous of the Foxes in contrast to his former team.

The ex-striker, 57, said via Sun Sports: “I tell you what, look at him with the players, with the manager.

“The jealousy I feel, knowing an owner can be like that… Honestly, it breaks my heart.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Leicester and him. Magnificent, magnificent. Brilliant.”