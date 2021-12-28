The jury is still out on Arteta – When should Arsenal fans judge him?

COULD WE – WOULD WE – SHOULD WE – CHANGE THE MANAGER IF WE FAIL TO PROGRESS THIS SEASON? STICK, TWIST OR RESHUFFLE THE PACK? by Ken1945

It seems that Mikel Arteta is as a divisive figure as his predecessors Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger were within the fan base.

In fact, I believe he is proving to be even more divisive than those two put together!!

1. Despite the position we find ourselves in at present, semi-final of the league cup and fourth in the PL, there are still a section of the said fanbase, that remain unconvinced and very vocal about the style of football being produced.

2. Likewise, we have another section of the fanbase who have been supportive of Mikel from the outset, and have been unwavering in their support.

3. Another section have been critical of his appointment, but have changed their views as the season unfolded and THEN expect others to do the same.

4. Finally, yet another section is in the camp that have made it known they will wait until the season ends, before deciding their views.

That makes four different viewpoints, all with valid reasons and, despite some fans claiming the “vast majority” agree with them, there is no way to determine what the percentage of each viewpoint is.

The only sure thing is, however, we all want the club to be successful once again.

So, why is this split happening, and what, or how, can this be solved?

Let’s be clear, both UE and AW, in his last year (?) also divided the fanbase, but it was one or the other camp, not a four-way split as detailed above, in my opinion.

That brings me to the heading ,and would any of the three solve this four-way split?

1. Could we change the manager?

Of course we could, but would that then appease the second, third and fourth section?

I believe it would be as divisive a move as the club could make – can you imagine how long the “what if’s” would keep on about the decision and what chance would the new manager have with them anyway?

2. Would we change the manager?

From what the owner has said, there is no chance whatsoever that Mikel will be replaced, at least until his contract has come to an end and his three years can then be fully broken down…. IF this current season doesn’t see us worse off than last season.

Furthermore, who would we replace him with at the present time? The only manager who might fit the bill, is the Ajax manager, but he has just signed a new contract.

There is also the view that any new manager would want to sign his own players and Mr Kroenke will not keep forking out his money for a complete restructure yet again.

3. Should we change the manager?

It’s my view that, as I belong in the fourth section of fans, we should wait until the end of the season and then take a very good look at what Mikel has or has not achieved.

Not only with regards to the league and cup results, but to the players brought in and sold, the players out on loan (Saliba for example) and how much money has been spent and lost (AMN for example) in comparison to the results.

Also, how far behind we are to those clubs that finish above us (and below us of course) and what plans both the owner and Arteta/Edu have.

Meanwhile, we should support the manager… but not blindly as some seem to do, telling everyone who might listen, to “trust the process!!!” whatever that means.

I really believe that Mikel will become a top manager and if it means we wait until the end of the season, or even for the duration of his contract, then so be it…. otherwise we could regret it for years to come.

Finally and this will be controversial, I really don’t see any current PL manager, apart from Pep and Tuchel, who would fit MY idea of an ARSENAL manager…. MA might just do that, simply because he is a Gooner, but learning on the job unfortunately.

But I will judge him in the same way the fanbase judged UE and AW, isn’t that fair and correct?

ken1945

