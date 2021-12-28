The jury is still out on Arteta – When should Arsenal fans judge him?

COULD WE – WOULD WE – SHOULD WE – CHANGE THE MANAGER IF WE FAIL TO PROGRESS THIS SEASON? STICK, TWIST OR RESHUFFLE THE PACK? by Ken1945
It seems that Mikel Arteta is as a divisive figure as his predecessors Unai Emery and Arsene Wenger were within the fan base.
In fact, I believe he is proving to be even more divisive than those two put together!!
1. Despite the position we find ourselves in at present, semi-final of the league cup and fourth in the PL, there are still a section of the said fanbase, that remain unconvinced and very vocal about the style of football being produced.
2. Likewise, we have another section of the fanbase who have been supportive of Mikel from the outset, and have been unwavering in their support.
3. Another section have been critical of his appointment, but have changed their views as the season unfolded and THEN expect others to do the same.
4. Finally, yet another section is in the camp that have made it known they will wait until the season ends, before deciding their views.
That makes four different viewpoints, all with valid reasons and, despite some fans claiming the “vast majority” agree with them, there is no way to determine what the percentage of each viewpoint is.
The only sure thing is, however, we all want the club to be successful once again.
So, why is this split happening, and what, or how, can this be solved?
Let’s be clear, both UE and AW, in his last year (?) also divided the fanbase, but it was one or the other camp, not a four-way split as detailed above, in my opinion.
That brings me to the heading ,and would any of the three solve this four-way split?
1. Could we change the manager?
Of course we could, but would that then appease the second, third and fourth section?
I believe it would be as divisive a move as the club could make – can you imagine how long the “what if’s” would keep on about the decision and what chance would the new manager have with them anyway?
2. Would we change the manager?
From what the owner has said, there is no chance whatsoever that Mikel will be replaced, at least until his contract has come to an end and his three years can then be fully broken down…. IF this current season doesn’t see us worse off than last season.
Furthermore, who would we replace him with at the present time? The only manager who might fit the bill, is the Ajax manager, but he has just signed a new contract.
There is also the view that any new manager would want to sign his own players and Mr Kroenke will not keep forking out his money for a complete restructure yet again.
3. Should we change the manager?
It’s my view that, as I belong in the fourth section of fans, we should wait until the end of the season and then take a very good look at what Mikel has or has not achieved.
Not only with regards to the league and cup results, but to the players brought in and sold, the players out on loan (Saliba for example) and how much money has been spent and lost (AMN for example) in comparison to the results.
Also, how far behind we are to those clubs that finish above us (and below us of course) and what plans both the owner and Arteta/Edu have.
Meanwhile, we should support the manager… but not blindly as some seem to do, telling everyone who might listen, to “trust the process!!!” whatever that means.
I really believe that Mikel will become a top manager and if it means we wait until the end of the season, or even for the duration of his contract, then so be it…. otherwise we could regret it for years to come.
Finally and this will be controversial, I really don’t see any current PL manager, apart from Pep and Tuchel, who would fit MY idea of an ARSENAL manager…. MA might just do that, simply because he is a Gooner, but learning on the job unfortunately.
But I will judge him in the same way the fanbase judged UE and AW, isn’t that fair and correct?
ken1945
End of season obviously. Some on here are still very happy to end 6th with no trophies and somehow come to the conclusion that this will be a success.
MA/team have shown us what they can do and credit to them, why should we accept a regression now? I think that would be a loser mentality, one we’ve had for far too long.
Personally I expect the following at the end of the season based on being here over 2 years already + financial backing received:
-4th place if no cup trophies
-5th place if we win EFL
-6th place if we win FA Cup
If we can’t end 4th this season then we are even less likely next season once we have our extra European games on again + ManU/Spurs seem to be improving so who knows what they’ll look like next season.
It is a tough one.
under Wenger with little financial support 4th was not good enough for most and 6th saw him leave.
Arteta has spent more cash than our previous mangers in a single window and with that outlay surely 4th should be a minimum requirement.
However, we can’t forget the squad is the youngest in the competition and will only get better in a year or two as they mature.
So would 6th be so bad? considering the money spent yes, but considering the age of the players is considered for the future then 6th should be adequate this season?
It is a tough one really, all teams above us have a better squad and United below us have a better squad as well.
maybe we should also consider the way we play, are we developing and identity?
Are we showing fight against the big clubs that have better squads. i. e. are there signs in these big games that in a year or two we will be competing with them?
If we continue playing the way we are and show fight against the big clubs and dont roll over the 5th or 6th shows there is hope and maybe as the squad matures we will be title challengers in the future.
So far there is no sign of fight against the big clubs and we get steam rolled.
Arteta has a few days left to change that starting with City the weekend.
Seasons greeting Ken!The ownership has made the right decision for once and support Mikel, so make no noise, Mikle is staying and I’m glad and so are the millions of AFC fans. There were going to be blips – Van Gal and Jose failed at Man U, Unai – a decent Europa manager failed over here. So did Carlo at Everton and now Rafa. The bottom line is that until we have disciplined players, willing to play for the badge and manager, then only can we have the results. And this applies to any club and in every sport. Mikel is silently changing the mentality in the dressing room and is more of Pep then Wenger in this respect and rightly so. Hence are the decisions for the snoby/grumpy players – Guendz, Torera,Ozil, now Auba. Financially we are taking a hit, but long term it will reap rewards as future players will have to give 100% what the club demands and not the 100% waht they can offer. The good part of Mikel’s leadership is that he is hiring young talent which will be the future of the club (under him or any other manager) and not wasting millions by hiring busted flushes and finished doormats.
I never understood why many fellow gooners wanted arteta to be appointed our manager. I did not see the credentials in him.
But what has endeared me to him is the way he deals with our overly pampered primadonna players.
I also like the fact that he tries to address our problem / weak areas. He always tries to strengthen areas that the majority all agree with.
As I keep saying, he would make a very competent Director Of Football or Assistant Manager.
Not convinced yet about his managerial competence. Lets see how he does against the likes of City, Spurs, Chelsea, United etc. This is where you are deemed good or bad manager in my opinion.
Seasons greetings to you Loose Cannon, my fellow Gooner.
Just a little reminder about hiring busted flushes… Willian comes to mind of course.
Therein lies part of the problem methinks.
One side see only the good areas and the other questions the mistakes… that’s why us “inbetweeners”, in my opinion, are the realistic supporters.
Anyway, have a good break and let’s see how we perform against city!!!
It all depends on expectations.
So what is progress?
Top 6? Top 4? Title winners?
For me the league is a lot harder than in Wengers years especially pre Chelsea and pre Man City. Then Pochettino at Spurs and Klopp at Liverpool.
Progress is being made on the two 8th placed finishes. A new young squad is emerging. But
we must return to Top 6 by May because it is season 3 and we had a substantial summer spend.
Conclusion.
This season top 6 should be the minimum.
Next season 22/23 top 4 should be minimum.
23/24 a serious title challenge.
If these goals are not achieved a new manager must be appointed.
My prediction remains a top 6 finish by May and if so Arteta must be retained
Thats were I might be at, but we cant base this on position alone.
see my post above.
I always say he should reach top six in November or December, otherwise he’d better go. That target has been achieved
So let’s set the same target for the end of the season, when we could sign Ten Hag and Overmars
average age of This team is too young to except too much too soon….This is a team in the making……forget the past two seasons..that wasn’t This team……you don’t win trophies with a very young team….Arteta isn’t Wenger…..)
Age is no excuse, most players who have been bought or play for us have at least a year or more in the Premier league or the leagues they came from and are Internationals for their nations. They are young but not wet behind the ears.
What a good write..,as always.
Big up Ken that’s a very precise and balanced opinion.
I was part of the group that believe MA had something special in him for him to be recognised by Wenger and Pep
After the FA I was willing to give him last season as a learning season, after seeing his performance last season despite all the loses I knew he had a good plan and was implementing something, just that the players were not really understanding the whole idea or rather he didn’t have the right players to implement the idea.
By January he brought in Ode and the coming in of young energetic young players to show us all what he was trying to do which the old guys couldn’t understand.
At the end of that season, with statistics of being 3rd best in the league since January (youthful injection),
I was convinced he has it in him and only needed the right players to carry out his exact intentions.
Though we started the season at the back of 3loses I was convinced we were better than last season based on the personnel we had, and it’s proven right.
Now I think we can judge him this season and if we fail to seriously challenge the 4th position, he should be sacked.
Don’t get me wrong I wouldn’t complain if we finish 6th so far we challenge for the top4.
I believe atm MA has proven he is better than the likes of Lampard and to me the best of that Lot, maybe on same Level as Gerrard, both coaches are deeemed for greater things in the nearest future.
If Arsenal sacked MA today, he will get a big club to coach with what he has done so far
I have already been wrong by judging too early, thinking winning the FA cup meant we had the next coming and then watching us bumbling along. We have had a massive injection of finance into this team and regardless of any excuse of age or inexpensive, we are ready to get top 4. Our football up until a month ago was sterile and boring, for whatever reason all of a sudden we are scoring lots of goals, WHY? Maybe the opposition, maybe the tactics, maybe we had been underperforming, maybe we are overperforming or maybe it was in the PLAN. Whatever the reason, micro judgement tells us nothing, the end of the season will and that is when true judgement can be made on Arteta, Kronk and the team. Top 4 is eminently attainable, if we dont get it big questions should be asked because there will not be another 250 mil investment over the next 2 years, if not.
Not inexpensive (bloody predictive) inexperienced.
Also Ken what i think you are saying, AW and UE was judged by the fanbase at falling out of or not being able to get CL football. Arteta should be judged the same. Wenger was basically given 2 years out UE less. With the massive investment that neither previous managers got by the way, injected into the squad, Arteta has to be judge equally.
I have to agree with LC above. The club set out a clear and quite bold strategy last summer which needs to be followed through. Unless, there is an absolutely disastrous set of the results the plan should be allowed to run and then be assessed at the end of the season.
Those who have asked for fans to support the manager and ‘trust the process’ have never suggested that the manager should not be criticised if we think he has made mistakes. The point that has always been made is that this is a young squad which has recently been overhauled to a considerable degree. Therefore, with the dynamics of what is a very strong league and other prevailing circumstances there will inevitably be some missteps. However, over time it is expected that the investments, with Arteta at the helm, will enable Arsenal to become a force once more.
I have seen the comments of those in your third grouping and what is quite clear is that they expect fairness in the articles and comments. If people wish to stick to a particular point of view that’s all very well. One does expect some reasonable rationale however.
Many of the criticisms from those against Arteta lack any kind of balance and some of them are nothing more than insults.
The age-old “question”
Is the glass half full or half empty?
The fact is, there are indeed few clear facts showing either or (yet?), so in the end it becomes a question of belief, and it is very difficult to discuss each others belief.
Seasons Greetings 1945 We can beat some lower teams but the crux of the matter is we cannot beat the top four teams and that is where the team should be so Wait and see where he finishes for me top four at least
Ken always comes over as oh so reasonable and he certainly has a gift with using words.
I do not, broadly,( HIS VERY LAST SENTENCE APART**) find anything much to dissent from – his thinly veiled but clear references and insults to me apart – and I wish to state that I personally have ranged from total support of MA, ONCE HE WAS APPOINTED, to a few months ago doubting his long term suitability and now once again I am fully in support.
Before he came, he would not have been my choice and I have many times made that clear on JA.
But I do believe in giving the clubs choice a fair chance and that is where I have been at odds with the “we are not having him now, not at any price, UNLESS he makes top four at minimum this season” brigade, who I need not name, as all regulars know exactly who they are.
I am a fairminded man and like so many others, probably all other fans, know he has made MANY mistakes while learning on the job.
That cannot be seriously disputed, except by those who were never in the slightest doubt as to his talent.
Contrary to how some chose to paint me, I was never without doubts and a personal degee of doubt still remains, even though I fully support him now. I also believe that only foolish persons never change their mind when the evidence leads one to that conclusion .
Those who belittle others for changing their minds when the evidence leads, are IMO stubborn and unthinking fans who would rather follow blindly and ignore all evidence to the contrary, than change their own opinion, when evidence leads.
( To illustrate this exact point, I was once a massive OZIL fan; I could see his sublime talent as well as anyone else.
But I also saw, in increasing quantity as time went by, his aversion to consistent hard work, something that I PERSONALLY BELIEVE ALL PLAYERS SHOULD DO ALL THE TIME! Or else not pick up the huge wage packets that we fans indirectly pay them.
That is a core life belief and I abhor idleness on the field, as much as off it too.)
They are the sort of fan who blames other fans for admitting their own fallibility and thus changing tack. I call such fans the anti vaccers equivalent, as they will not follow evidence or reasoned thought, instead preferring to cling tightly to their original outmoded views when all around them is proving them wrong.
IMO, only a bighead never admits to making mistakes and blames others who DO admit their own mistakes.
Such is life though, and I feel fortunate that I remain able to have my opinion changed and accept my own mistakes – as I accept I am very far from fallible, when sufficient evidence proves me wrong – as in life generally it has many times done and doubtless will again in the future, etc.
ALL the above is only my opinion of ourse and therefore of no concern at all to what WILL probably happen to our club. Will we finIsh fourth, given our recent form then?
I think it will be a close race between us, Spuds and United. I see United at a disadvantage, by comparison, as they are still involved in Europe and, more importantly, appear not to have the massive desire to win, which both Contes recent Spuds and ourselves have in spades.
Uniteds debacle at Newcastle, which I watched with glee last night, was to my mind a massive sign that all is far from right in their camp.
How upsetting! NOT!!
** Back to KENS LAST SENTENCE. What I dissent from in that, at what seems at first sight,a fair minded point, is this:
I do not believe that one can ever honestly compare judging one manager with previous managers in EXACTLY the same way.
The reason? Because we are not then judging like with like and to my mind all comparisons, to have truth, must either compare like with like OR accept their will be differerences in comparison.
AW had over two decades here and was in a completely different set of circumstances to MA. Judging him in the months or even several years before he left, was to judge the whole period of his tenure, a vastly varying period in success( I realise KEN will disagree on what constituted success”) which is why the above is only MY view, not his.
UE was again in a unique set of circumstances, in that he had enormous language and communiation problems which set him apart from AW and MA.
He was unfairly mocked on here because of his speech and even his facial features and hairline(Dracula etc, so unfair!!). Three very different managers then, each with their own set of circumstances bringing them peculiar problems unshared by the other two.
Very good article Ken.I fall into the fourth category and if we are still in the top four at the end of the season I would be very pleased.A number of those who are , or have been highly critical of Arteta, are under the impression that he is responsible for the “asset mismanagement” which has been apparent during the past 2/3 years..Since the departure of Arsene Wenger, I believe that neither Emery nor Arteta had any hands on involvement in terms of negotiations of players contracts.To apportion blame on Coaches in areas which are not within their area of direct responsibility seems to me unduly harsh , to say the least, and unless the “offenders” have inside knowledge to back up their views perhaps they could direct their discontent towards those who are responsible for the horrendous errors of judgement which have been made during the past decade .
You’ve already said it, Kroenke will not sack him till the end of his contract so what’s the point in judging him? He’ll still remain whether we conclude he is competent or not.
I am happy with where we are at the moment considering how we finished last season and how we started this one. It is fair to say Arteta has made good progress compared to his last season and a half.
If we finish in the top 4 (and I am starting to get really confident we will) I don’t see why he should not continue on the job. He might even turn Arsenal into contenders again the following season.
But if he finish outside of the top 4 (even by a goal difference) it will be three seasons of failure and I don’t see any justification why he should continue on the job.
Only the table matters nothing else.
The way I look at it is ,no top top manager would have a split fan base the way Arsenal do regarding Arteta which tells me all I need to know ,the club will not make any decisions till the season ends but anything less than a top 4 slot would be seen as a massive failure IMO ,seeing it was Arteta who took us to depths unheard of for a quarter of a century.
Yea we have had a good last few weeks (against awful teams)but what we saw before hand was pretty much the same drab boring football we saw last season,I see nothing new in the way we play and a few wins won’t get me all gushing and being cringe with my views .
I’ll wait to see if he can get better than 8th after being backed heavily in the transfer window .