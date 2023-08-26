Video – The Just Arsenal Show ft NEO, who breaks down Arteta’s tactics against Fulham

I am very happy to introduce the new face of the Just Arsenal Show, a true Gooner from North London, who is very aware of the tactical changes that Arteta is making week in and week out, depending on our opponents, and Neo describes them in simple terms for us fans that may not be so aware of how the Boss is making us so unpredictable to play against, and helping the Gunners to dominate play more consistently.
NEO discusses how we held on for our crucial win last week, Tomiyasu’s red card against Palace, and gives his opinion on how Declan Rice is a big part of Arteta’s new formation.
But NEO doesn’t only talk about tactics, and he gives his forthright views on how our transfer window is panning out and looks forward to how he expects the team to be setting up against Fulham as we aim for yet another London Derby victory.
Please watch the video and give your honest opinions on NEO’s presentation and knowledge about our great club. There is nothing like practical feedback to help us all improve in the future.
Come on You Gooners!
Enjoy…..
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The win at Selhurst Park was a massive win and the gaffer loves it.
The sending off of Tomi is a big disgrace and it highlights the urgent assistance the FA – PGMOL needs.
The inconsistency is alarming and am a little nervous that it could well be a pattern of what to come.
PGMOL has rehired Lee Mason, in my opinion inviting Pierluigi collina would have make more sense to assist the officiating body.
From what am told Balogun is off for £34 mill and approximately 5 mill add ons with an ironclad sell on clause.
Tierney should be off to Real Sociedad with a very interesting loan that should protect the Scottish value.
Another player Arsenal should loan is Smith Rowe, as I cant see a clear path for the kid involvement and with Euro 1924 right around the corner,
So Arsenal should try to bring in another powerful box to box versatile midfielder that could slide in at full back if needed as opposed to a specialist left back.
Yes there are signs Havertz is slowly coming to life in an Arsenal shirt, he may need three or four more games firmly under his belt to be fully integrated.
Though the new tactics allows Arsenal overwhelming ball possession we lock the cohesion and fluidity of the last campaign.
A very attacking 3 : 4 : 3 formation is expected to start against full this afternoon.
Neo? From The Matrix?
@admin, no predictions for the week?