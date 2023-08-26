Video – The Just Arsenal Show ft NEO, who breaks down Arteta’s tactics against Fulham

I am very happy to introduce the new face of the Just Arsenal Show, a true Gooner from North London, who is very aware of the tactical changes that Arteta is making week in and week out, depending on our opponents, and Neo describes them in simple terms for us fans that may not be so aware of how the Boss is making us so unpredictable to play against, and helping the Gunners to dominate play more consistently.

NEO discusses how we held on for our crucial win last week, Tomiyasu’s red card against Palace, and gives his opinion on how Declan Rice is a big part of Arteta’s new formation.

But NEO doesn’t only talk about tactics, and he gives his forthright views on how our transfer window is panning out and looks forward to how he expects the team to be setting up against Fulham as we aim for yet another London Derby victory.

Please watch the video and give your honest opinions on NEO’s presentation and knowledge about our great club. There is nothing like practical feedback to help us all improve in the future.

Come on You Gooners!

Enjoy…..

