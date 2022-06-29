The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Turner profile and his value to Arsenal

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal show and today they discuss the signing of Matt Turner, signed from New England Revolution to provide cover and competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

The boys discuss the player’s profile in depth, his brilliant shot-stopping ability and perhaps his struggles on the ball, but on whether this could be developed.

Will the American be a success at the Emirates?

Enjoy the video.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…