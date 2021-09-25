The Just Arsenal Video Preview for this weekend’s derby between Arsenal & Spurs

We have teamed up with WollyT for another exclusive video for you all, with the Arsenal super fan giving his insight into what we can expect from our clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Last week’s scheduled preview didn’t happen unfortunately after our pundit was struck down with illness, losing his voice in the process, but we return in time for this weekend’s North London Derby matchup.

WollyT wants to see a 2-0 or 3-0 scoreline come the final whistle, and following the form of both sides that result sounds about right, but as we all know, form counts for nothing in the NLD.

What are your predictions for Sunday’s big game?

Patrick