The JustArsenal Euros 2024 Prediction League Champion named! Congratulations to…..

It was a gripping Finale to Dan’s Euro 24 Predction League

MTG was moments away from getting scoreline correct .

Like England his heart was broken by a late Spanish winner . However Okobino was also incorrect predicting a 2-1 England win.
Thai means the Final would be decided by first goal scorer, but that both players failed to select Williams.,
The final criteria to separate the two was who got nearest to timing first goal scorer
So I can confirm MTG as the JustArsenal Euros Champion !
Send admin your address and I’ll sort you out the trophy
Can I thank everyone for playing and making an otherwise poor tournament watchable
After Arsenal in the past two seasons and now England , I have had my hopes raised and dashed .
I’m mentally fired
Lets all take a pause / breath and go again in the new season
Dan 
