The JustArsenal Predictions World Cup Final – What a finish!

What a Final that was ……no not Argentina Vs France, I’m talking about the first ever JustArsenal Predictions League World Cup Final.

Neither finalist predicted a draw, so needed to be separated by who got most correct score lines in whole tournament …….7-7!

The next way to separate the two is most points during the group stages …… Sid 40- 37 Phenom

I’ll give it a couple of days if Phenom wants to contest it or ask for recount

Well done, Sid, I know what this means to you.

Send admin your details and I’ll send you out a prize after Xmas.

Thank you everyone for taking part.

I really enjoyed the format and will be doing the same for Euros.

Well. Done to our Champion Sid!!!

Dan