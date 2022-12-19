The JustArsenal Predictions World Cup Final – What a finish!

What a Final that was ……no not Argentina Vs France, I’m talking about the first ever JustArsenal Predictions League World Cup Final.
Neither finalist predicted a draw, so needed to be separated by who got most correct score lines in whole tournament …….7-7!
The next way to separate the two is most points during the group stages …… Sid 40- 37 Phenom
I’ll give it a couple of days if Phenom wants to contest it or ask for recount
Well done, Sid, I know what this means to you.
Send admin your details and I’ll send you out a prize after Xmas.
Thank you everyone for taking part.
I really enjoyed the format and will be doing the same for Euros.
Well. Done to our Champion Sid!!!
Dan