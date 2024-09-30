The key dates of Arsenal Women’s tough Champions League group and expect “challenging games”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages on Thursday evening, with a resounding 4-0 (4-1 agg) victory over BK Hacken, Arsenal Women finally got to know who their group stage opponents would be on Friday. The North Londoners are drawn to take on Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Valarenga in the UWCL 2024-25 Group C.

In reaction to that Champions League group stage draw, Arsenal Women’s technical services manager, Jodie Taylor, admitted, “I’m excited and happy with the group. I think they’re going to be challenging games. It’s a big ambition of the club to win trophies, and we want to progress through the tournament as far as we can possibly go and compete.”

Here are the key dates for Arsenal as they prepare to compete against European heavyweights in the hopes of advancing to the UWCL knockouts.

Wednesday, October 9th

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)

Wednesday, October 16th

Arsenal vs Valerenga

Emirates Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm (UK)

Tuesday, November 12th

Juventus vs Arsenal

Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)

Thursday, November 21st

Arsenal vs Juventus

Emirates Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm (UK)

Thursday, December 12th

Valerenga vs Arsenal

Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)

Wednesday, December 18th

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Emirates Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm (UK)

As Taylor hints they will, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can put up a spirited run in the Champions League. Having not competed in it last season it would be fantastic to see them go further than they did in 2022-23, as they face the best of the best. In the 2022-23 Arsenal Women made it to the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals. The Emirates Stadium was sold out for the spectacle when Arsenal faced Wolfsburg. Unfortunately our Gunners went out at this stage, in the final minute of added time..

Do you think this Arsenal Women squad can go all the way this season?

COYGW!

Michelle M

