The key dates of Arsenal Women’s tough Champions League group and expect “challenging games”

After qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages on Thursday evening, with a resounding 4-0 (4-1 agg) victory over BK Hacken, Arsenal Women finally got to know who their group stage opponents would be on Friday. The North Londoners are drawn to take on Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Valarenga in the UWCL 2024-25 Group C.
In reaction to that Champions League group stage draw, Arsenal Women’s technical services manager, Jodie Taylor, admitted, “I’m excited and happy with the group. I think they’re going to be challenging games. It’s a big ambition of the club to win trophies, and we want to progress through the tournament as far as we can possibly go and compete.”
Here are the key dates for Arsenal as they prepare to compete against European heavyweights in the hopes of advancing to the UWCL knockouts.
Wednesday, October 9th
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)
Wednesday, October 16th
Arsenal vs Valerenga
Emirates Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm (UK)
Tuesday, November 12th
Juventus vs Arsenal
Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)
Thursday, November 21st
Arsenal vs Juventus
Emirates Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm (UK)
Thursday, December 12th
Valerenga vs Arsenal
Kick-off: 5.45pm (UK)
Wednesday, December 18th
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Emirates Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm (UK)
As Taylor hints they will, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can put up a spirited run in the Champions League. Having not competed in it last season it would be fantastic to see them go further than they did in 2022-23, as they face the best of the best. In the 2022-23 Arsenal Women made it to the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals. The Emirates Stadium was sold out for the spectacle when Arsenal faced Wolfsburg. Unfortunately our Gunners went out at this stage, in the final minute of added time..
Do you think this Arsenal Women squad can go all the way this season?
COYGW!
Michelle M
