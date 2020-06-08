The key difference between Mikel Arteta’s training style and that of Unai Emery revealed

Arsenal has returned to training ahead of the Premier League’s restart which will be next week.

The Gunners will be one of the first teams to play as teams return to action with their rescheduled game against Manchester City slated for next week Wednesday.

Premier League teams have returned to full training for some time now, with Arsenal becoming one of the first teams to get going.

Their return to full training has shown just how differently both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta are in their approach to the game.

According to an analysis done by Football.London, Unai Emery had placed more focus on the physical side of the game and this explains why the Spaniard asked for the gym to be next to the first team’s training pitches.

He favoured his players being in top physical condition so that they can have the fitness levels to compete with top teams both defensively and attack-wise.

Arteta, on the other hand, places more focus on the tactical side of the game and that has been what the Gunners have been working on for much of their return to training.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta trusted his players to be in top shape because they have been provided with the equipment to keep them in good condition during the break, so he just moved on to tactical training when they returned to group training.

Arteta reportedly wants to build the situational awareness of his players such that when they are playing every player knows what to do next when they are in possession of the ball, and their teammates would also know what to expect from the player with the ball.

The Spaniard will no doubt hope that his players get to grips with his methods fast enough ahead of the restart of the Premier League season next week.