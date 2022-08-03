The Key Player in Arsenal’s Top Four Quest

Each of Arsenal’s new arrivals will have a key role to play in the upcoming campaign. It’s been a busy summer for the club but the signing of Gabriel Jesus is clearly the one to get fans excited.

There hasn’t been a revolution at the Emirates. No mass disruption to the squad has occurred but it really wasn’t needed. New arrivals in important positions should stabilise the Gunners moving forward and the club looks poised to make a genuine assault on those top four positions.

Goals win Games

There was no doubt that Arsenal needed to sign a proven goal scorer in the close season. Having lost both Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, there was an obvious vacancy. Eddie Nketiah contributed some useful goals at times but the Gunners needed experienced reinforcements.

The acquisition of Gabriel Jesus represents something of a coup. The Brazilian striker could have easily spent another season on the bench at Manchester City, picking up a medal or two at the end of the campaign.

Jesus could have also held out for a club that would offer Champions League football next season. A player of his quality deserves to be playing in the top competitions but he’ll be aiming to do that with Arsenal from 2023/24 onwards.

It’s an important season for both the club and the player but just how far can they go?

Jesus Tipped for Prestigious Individual Honour

Arsenal will be targeting a top four finish, while Gabriel Jesus will be looking to provide as many goals as possible in that quest. The Gunners are among the chasing pack in the top four betting markets and it’s a similar story in the individual options.

Markets are in place for the Golden Boot award which is given to the Premier League's leading scorer at the end of each season. Manchester City's Erling Haaland is installed as the favorite to win that Golden Boot.

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane follow before we get to Gabriel Jesus in fourth place. Based on his scoring statistics for his former clubs, Arsenal’s new striker may well be worth considering at those odds.

What can we Expect from Gabriel Jesus in 2022/23?

In six seasons at the Etihad, Gabriel Jesus scored 95 goals in 236 games across all competitions. Playing alongside Sergio Aguero for much of that time, he was rarely used as the team’s first choice striker.

Jesus’ busiest campaign came in 2019/20 when he was used 34 times in the league. In all competitions, the Brazilian scored 23 times in 53 games.

With no tangible competition for the main forward’s berth, Gabriel Jesus will enjoy far more game time at the Emirates. Arsenal fans will be hoping that he can hit a ratio of at least one goal every two games.

The early signs have been good: As the Gunners completed their pre-season campaign against Sevilla, Jesus claimed a hat trick in a 6-0 win. He took his tally to seven goals across the summer and that’s a clear warning to other clubs across the division.

The serious business starts on August 5th as Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park but the early indications are that Gabriel Jesus is set for a productive first season in Arsenal colours.