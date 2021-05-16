The Kroenkes rebuff Daniel Ek’s offer for Arsenal – Is that our hopes over?

All Arsenal fans must admit that we got a little excited by the news that the Spotify billionaire Daniel Ek, had made it clear that he would like to buy out Stan Kroenke and take control of the Gunners, especially when he promised us fan representation at Board Level and had had a meeting with the Arsenal Supporters Trust.

It seems that Arsenal denied that Ek had made any approach to the club, but Ek himself has now issued an announcement saying that a bid has been submitted, with Sky reporting the value to be in the region of £1.8billion, but the offer was rejected by the Kroenke’s.

Daniel Ek tweeted….

Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021

Now we know that when it comes to corporate stuff this could all be the posturing at the beginning of negotiations. “We don’t need the money” could meansomething like “You will need to increase that offer”.

And Ek’s statement may have meant, “Oh well, tell me what price you want or I’m not playing”.

OR, of course, it may all be taken at face value and we may have absolutely no chance of it going any further’ In my point of view though, I don’t think Ek would have made such an effort unless he thought that he could get a resut at the end of it.

What do you think?