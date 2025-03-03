The lack of respect towards Arteta is evident after Guardiola comments

The recent comments by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola regarding the FA Cup ball have sparked a debate about the treatment of managers in the media and among fans. This situation has highlighted a stark contrast in how similar statements are received when made by different managers, particularly when comparing the reactions to Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Guardiola.
Earlier in the season, Arteta faced criticism and mockery after commenting on the difference in ball quality during Arsenal’s EFL Cup defeat. His remarks were taken out of context and blown out of proportion, leading to a media frenzy and widespread derision from fans and pundits alike. The EFL even felt compelled to release a statement addressing Arteta’s comments.
Fast forward to March 2025, and Guardiola has made strikingly similar observations about the FA Cup ball following Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle. Guardiola stated that the ball was “difficult to control” and “not proper,” echoing Arteta’s earlier sentiments. However, the reaction to Guardiola’s comments has been noticeably different, with many taking his words seriously and even agreeing with his assessment.
This disparity in treatment raises questions about the respect afforded to different managers in the football world. Arteta, despite his success in transforming Arsenal and leading them to a second-place finish in the Premier League, often faces harsher criticism and ridicule for his statements and actions. In contrast, Guardiola, with his illustrious managerial record, seems to receive more benefit of the doubt and respect when making similar remarks.
The incident highlights a broader issue of bias in football media and fan culture. It appears that certain managers, particularly those with less established reputations or managing clubs with passionate fanbases, are more likely to face intense scrutiny and mockery for their comments. This uneven treatment can lead to unfair perceptions and added pressure on managers like Arteta.
As the football community reflects on this situation, it’s important to consider the need for more balanced and fair treatment of managers across the board. Whether it’s Arteta, Guardiola, or any other manager, their comments should be evaluated on merit rather than preconceived notions or biases. Only then can we foster a more respectful and constructive dialogue in the world of football.
That’s why you should make these kinds of comments also when you win and not moan when you lose. There’s the difference. Klopp moaned about everything as well when they lost, and got stick for it in the media.
Welcome to the world of The Arsenal!!
We, as a club, have ALWAYS been judged, talked about and compared differently to every other club in the English top flight.
Here’s a simple example – think about the stick our club has had for not winning the PL in years, while manure, spuds and pool were not given that same scrutiny.
Why, even that thicko from Talks***e had a daily rant about our club!!
That’s why we have thick skins when we support The Arsenal – we are simply a club out on it’s own!!
Anything Arsenal is always bound to be ridiculed and scoffed at by a vast part of the media, punditry and fan base of rival teams, with banter aimed at the club and manager in good or bad performance.
Here’s the thing though. Much of the derision and ridicule has been parroted by so-called Arsenal fans. When your own fans are on line undermining your manager on an almost daily basis what do expect from rival fans, pundits, or tabloids who are seeking a headline.