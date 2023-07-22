The last lesson that Arteta needs to learn for Arsenal to win the title – Rotation…

In the 2023–24 season, Arteta and the boys need to have learned from their failed 2022–23 Premier League title charge. Arteta seemed to have learned his lesson about adding quality to his squad. The three signings (Havertz, Timber, and Rice) he has already made have massively improved the quality of his squad, but notably, there’s talk of him completing other deals.

With quality sorted (meaning he has quality depth), Arteta has another thing to sort out. He needs to adopt squad rotation.

For 248 days last season, the Gunners led the Premier League. For the better part of last season, they were imperious; they dismantled almost every team that faced them. However, as the season ended, three things disrupted Arsenal’s form: they were predictable, tired, and couldn’t replace key stars like Saliba (whose season ended early due to injury).

The reasons for these three struggles at the end of the season stem from the fact that Arteta depended on certain players for the better part of last season. Week in and week out, the Spaniard used similar players; they delivered at first, but in the end, they failed him.

Next season, squad rotation will be the rule of the game. Arsenal’s starting lineup may be as follows:

Ramsdale

Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko

Rice, Havertz, Odegaard

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

But even so, at times, we would love to see Saliba rested for Ben White, a formation tweak to see Tierney comfortably play at left back, Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira given chances at attacking midfield, Trossard replacing Martinelli, and Nketiah replacing Jesus (who can be deployed in the wings at times). We would love to see Havertz play on the right wing or as a false 9. Arteta now has a quality squad; squad rotation should be the way forward.

Daniel O

