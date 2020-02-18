The last thing Arsenal need is any more Manager vs Player sagas

I don’t know how this may sound, but having unhappy players in the team may not be what Arsenal needs at this moment. We find ourselves in a precarious position due to our poor form this season, and we need every player to be focused and highly motivated for the rest of this season. We need players who will be ready and willing to fight for the fans, fight for the manager and fight for the club. I don’t really know what happened in our training camp in Dubai between Arteta and Guendouzi, but no matter what may have happened, I am appealing to Arteta and the club to find a way of settling the issue and make everybody happy.
You may agree with me or not, but in the early days of this season Guendouzi was our most in form midfielder. He was the one running things from the midfield. There were games we played this season that we found it hard penetrating our opponents’ midfield, and Guendouzi would suddenly make a promising dashing run that would either lead to a goal or a set piece in a delicious spot for Arsenal.
Guendouzi was one of the shining stars we had last season. He may be young and raw in his style of game, but he is surely committed to the Arsenal’s cause, going by his body language. I see passion and determination in his game. I see him as one of the few Arsenal players who are ready to give anything to make Arsenal succeed.
I am not going to ask the club not to punish Guendouzi if he has done any wrong, but I will like to appeal to the club not to turn this case into a player versus manager case. We don’t need all the negative media attention at these trying times in the club.
When Emery was at Arsenal, he had to face the task of always explaining why he and Ozil never saw eye to eye. There was no press conference that took place without reporters asking him why Ozil was been left out of his team. Emery’s major undoing was his lack of a good relationships with his players. He had a fractured relationship with a lot of players, that several months after his sacking almost all his former players are taking turns to say unpleasant things about him.
Emery is long gone and now we have Arteta who is doing a good job. I believe if Arteta wants to build a united team, he should learn how to settle issues in ways that it won’t affect a player’s position in the team. I hopefully want to see Guendouzi in the travelling team to Athens, as this will prove to the world that we are not about to have another player versus manager saga.
Sylvester Kwentua
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yeah, the media will quickly latch on to this now and mikel will be grilled at the press conference this week, and every time he leaves him out there will be more questions instead of concentrating on the positives.
True
Sounds very much like an arrogant, over-rated and over-hyped teenager believing in his own publicity far too early.This isn’t Emery in charge now. He was far too keen to include Guendouzi in the team in place of Ramsey and Ozil. The boy is not as good as he believes and seems to think he can dictate to a proper manager in Arteta. He won’t ever be a top Premiere League standard player in my opinion so just get rid in the summer and let’s see at what level he ends up at
Totally agree phill
He is 20 and already has precense in midfield. He will be star in the years to come, he is already ahead. Unfortunately one day we will lose him to PSG.
Give the kid a break. We need Torriera as well and we definitely need Sako. Even Granite now that he is played to his strenght
if we put our trust in a manager, we should also trust his man management. If that isn’t good enough the manager will never succeed.
So unless I see evidence to the contrary, I will assume Arteta has put his foot down on something he can’t accept and personally, I think it is the only way to preserve the authority.
We seem to have our fair share of “fragile ego’s”.
Too cosseted for too long.
Challenge Arteta’s authority (without very good cause) and there will only be one winner !
First of all we don’t know all the facts but one thing for sure you cannot deny Guendouzy commitment to the team and club,we are talking about a young man,for some reasons he lost his temper which happens more than we think on the training ground in every club,I’d like him to apologize to arteta and coaching staff,teammates,and see a resolution,I understand that Arteta has to have control,respect but also show some good man management and realises he’s dealing with a young lad and give another chance, dragging this situation won’t do anyone any good,time to move on!
I rate guendouzi but his head (mentality) is the one thing he can improve on. His concentration and discipline in games is his achilles heel. This is totally different to emery, emery tried to find scapegoats arteta is just making sure guendouzi knows his place. The other thing is that arteta has the trust of the dressing room and he will find himself in the cold until he aplogises and gets his head down
Sorry but guendozi is not that good. All he does is run around. 6 shots, 0 goals and 2 assists all season. Sorry just not that great.
Please sell him for 10m and buy doucoure at end of season. I rate willock far more than guendozi.
“He was the one running things from the midfield”. Very funny statement. Since emery take over, we still winning & challenge others top 4 team until emery drop ozil & ramsey for this guy. then very hard to see our team win the game. Then emery start play ramsey & ozil again but by that time the team already demoralize. Guendouzi is just keep running and avoid the challenge while the others playes keep challenge for the ball. He just passenger in the team.
Hmmm..
Whatever it is, we dont know the facts yet, Arsenal FC does not need this diversion at this point of time. We are playing well and improving by the game, so the upward trend must continue and not be distracted by off the field events. The parties concerned should patch up asap and focus on the upcoming matches. Nothing is more important than Arsenal winning games. Up the Gunners!
I don’t think he’s good enough anyway in my opinion the club should sell in the summer to reinvest
I completely agree that “…running things from midfield….” is an overstatement of Guendouzi’s value to the team. “Headless chicken” was an expression also used to describe him after a particular game, and I cannot fault that analysis. Running all over tjhe place but producing nothing or very little is NOT what we need in midfield. It is also mentioned above that he slows the game down. Again not what we want. Intelligence, vision, quick feet, control, dynamite. That’s what we need in midfield and Guendouzi sadly falls short. He can fill neither the Ceballos nor the Vieira/de Bruyne role.