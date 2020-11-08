The last time Arsenal played Aston Villa (pitchside-video)

Ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Aston Villa, I have found this interesting video (from the Official AVFC Twitter) of our last meeting with the Villains in August.
Our 1-0 defeat helped Villa to miraculously save themselves from relegation, and it came after 7 wins in a row for the Gunners in previous meetings.
It is no surprise that Villa treasure this game as it had such a great effect on their season, but I’m sure Arsenal fans will not enjoy it so much, but it is looking at it from an unusual perspective…
Enjoy!
Ahead of #ARSAVL, enjoy the 𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 view of our last meeting with Arsenal! 👌 pic.twitter.com/9D35g2i9ea
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2020
Looking back this was a great result for the league.
It kept Grealish at villa XD
On a serious note, it was a shocker but I am very optimistic about tonight, although I will miss the game due to other commitments