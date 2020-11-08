Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

The last time Arsenal played Aston Villa (pitchside-video)

Ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with Aston Villa, I have found this interesting video (from the Official AVFC Twitter) of our last meeting with the Villains in August.

Our 1-0 defeat helped Villa to miraculously save themselves from relegation, and it came after 7 wins in a row for the Gunners in previous meetings.

It is no surprise that Villa treasure this game as it had such a great effect on their season, but I’m sure Arsenal fans will not enjoy it so much, but it is looking at it from an unusual perspective…

Enjoy!

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Aston Villa

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Val says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Looking back this was a great result for the league.

    It kept Grealish at villa XD

    On a serious note, it was a shocker but I am very optimistic about tonight, although I will miss the game due to other commitments

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs