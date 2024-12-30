The last time Arsenal played Brentford Kai Havertz was the last-minute hero

Last time we played Brentford Kai Havertz saved the day!

Arsenal will travel a short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year’s Day to play Brentford in the Premier League.

The Gunner’s will be looking to reduce the six point deficit between them and Liverpool at the top of the Premiership table.

It will be the first time that the two London sides face each other for nearly a year, since The Arsenal marginally escaped a 2-1 victory versus Thomas Frank’s Bees in March.

It was Declan Rice who fired the hosts into the lead within 20 minutes with a mighty header from inside the box making the most of a Ben White cross.

However in added time of the first half Brentford scored a cancelation goal equalising through Yoane Wissa, who slid the ball into the back of the net following a clumsy piece of goalkeeping from Aaron Ramsdale on his line.

The Gunners were all square again in a must win game during the final stage of the 2023/24 title race.

Ivan Toney then nearly chipped Ramsdale off his line who was having a howler of a game with the goalie denying his effort at all costs to avoid the match swinging in favour of the visitors.

Later on in the game Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka flung a corner into the box with Gabriel looking to reinstate his side’s advantage at The Emirates with a header which was cleared off the line by Mark Flekken.

Rice then smacked the woodwork impressively from the outside of the box marginally missing the target.

This wouldn’t stop Mikel Arteta’s side from getting the last laugh, inside the 86th minute Kai Havertz headed White’s cross into the top right corner of goal sending Arsenal into pole position in the league table with the 2-1 winner.

As many know Arsenal would lose the Premiership on the final day of the season despite beating Everton 2-1 at home in May.

Arteta was elated by the performance of Havertz who Arsenal wouldn’t have won the game without when speaking in his post match conference to Metro;” I’m so happy, if somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, I would have found it hard to believe.

“That’s what happens to good people. He’s an exceptional player. When he starts to score goals like this and everything starts to flow people feel more connected with him.”

The Spaniard further declared his love for his player:“They see his work rate, they see his intelligence, they see how he plays for the team and how he’s contributing. It’s impossible not to love him.”

The German has already accumulated 12 strikes this season, let’s hope he increases his goal tally versus Brentford on Wednesday!

