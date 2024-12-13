The last time Arsenal played Everton… we won in the last minute but lost the League title

The scoreboard shows the full time score after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The last time Arsenal played Everton we lost the league

Tomorrow at 3pm Arsenal will be raring to go against Everton in the Premier League in their pursuit of closing the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Christmas tree.

The two sides both met last time out on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season when Arsenal had a slim chance of winning the title. Mikel Arteta’s team would need to ensure victory was achieved if they were to lift the title for the first time since the “Invincible’s” 20 years earlier. However it wasn’t quite as straight forward as that because even if Arsenal still knocked down Everton, Manchester City, who were also up there in charge needed to draw or lose for the trophy to be delivered to the Emirates.

The Toffees would not make life easy for Arsenal, who they knew were gunning for the title and required victory at all costs in their final push of the campaign. After 40 minutes the pendulum swung against The North Londoner’s when Idrissa Gueye flung in a whopping free-kick witnessing the Evertonian’s mercilessly steal the lead against Arsenal.

The Gunners needed a goal, but from where? Three minutes later Tomiyasu slotted in the equaliser from the edge of the box finding the bottom left corner superbly.

The blue side of Merseyside would continue to make things increasingly hard for Arsenal who wouldn’t be able to grab the match winner till the dying minutes of the game. Inside the 89th minute Kai Havertz scored the match winner from close range making it a 2-1 victory for The Arsenal, the least we could do if it was to be our day.

Sadly it wasn’t and after The Citizens dismantled West Ham 3-1, the Premiership title was lifted for an English top-flight record breaking fourth consecutive time at the Eithad.

After the match Arteta, who remained upbeat despite losing the title told BBC Sport:” All of this is happening because you started believing. You started to be patient and started to understand what we were trying to do.

“All the credit has to go to the players and the staff. Don’t be satisfied – we want much more than that and we are going to get it.”

Arteta’s side will be aiming to turn his words into action tomorrow as they look to reduce the six point deficit to Liverpool in first to three, albeit hoping that they drop points too.

Arsenal shall never forget how they lost the league brutally to Everton on the final day of the 2023/24 season despite doing everything they could’ve done to clinch it!

