The last time Arsenal played Inter Milan at the San Siro we destroyed them and Edu scored a goal

Arsenal play Inter Milan on Wednesday for first time in the Champions League since annihilating them over 20 years ago

Arsenal will face Inter Milan on Wednesday night for the first time in over two decades in the Champions League.

The Arsenal destroyed Inter 5-1 at the San Siro becoming the first English side to win at the infamous 50,000 crowded stadium on the 25th November 2003.

The three times European champions had already failed to get the better of Arsenal in the earlier match at Highbury 3-0, but this time it would be more distraught.

Arsene Wenger was reigning manager of The Gunners at the time and would go on to win his third and final Premier League title that 2003/04 season, handing Arsenal the label “Invincible’s” after not losing a game all campaign.

In Italy, Arsenal’s all-time top scorer with 185 goals to his name, Thierry Henry slipped us into the lead after 25 minutes from the edge of the box finding the bottom left of goal.

Inter was having none of this and soon equalised following the half hour mark, Christian Vieri’s deflected shot looped over the head of Jens Lehmann.

Four minutes into the second half Freddie Ljunberg turned the tide back in favour of Arsenal from close range, scoring in his third consecutive match of the season.

The Gunners commenced a goal rampage in the final five minutes of the match flying three strikes past Inter.

Henry slid in his second following a charge from the halfway line before shooting from the left hand side of the 25-yard area, scoring from an acute angle.

Edu, who has just left Arsenals boardroom as sporting director, scuppered in the fourth from inside the box.

Robert Pires slid in the fifth to round off one of Arsenals greatest wins in Champions League history.

Despite eventually going undefeated in the Premiership which no other side has done to date, Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League woefully in the quarter-finals by an emerging Chelsea under Joe Mourinho in the quarter-finals after passing Group B.

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…