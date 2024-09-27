The last time Arsenal played Leicester City we scraped through despite dominating

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates with team mate after scoring their sides goal which is later disallowed during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

On Saturday Arsenal will carry on their Premier League programme against Leicester City following a 2-2 draw versus Manchester City last week with the mission to go top of the table.

It will be the first time that The Gunners will play the Foxes since the 2022/23 campaign when they were relegated from the Premiership, but at first attempt last season they returned to the top-flight of English football following claimingrelegationthe Championship.

The last time Arsenal lined up versus Leicester City Mikel Arteta was still in charge with the Gunners leading the title chase.

The Foxes’ boss was Brendan Rogers who had won the club their first ever FA Cup in history in 2021 when Chelsea were struck down 1-0 thanks to a wonder goal from Youri Tielemans from outside the box minutes after the hour mark.

Leicester would try all they could to bother Arsenal’s title pursuit (which nearly worked)! In the opening 45 minutes Leandro Trossard’s cracking strike which reached the top corner of goal was unaccepted by VAR confusingly. It was later reported that the reason was “because of sustained holding from Ben White on Danny Ward in the build-up” as stated on Premier Leagues X platform. However after 51 seconds of the second half Gabriel Martinelli slotted in his ninth goal of the season from close range to send The North Londoner’s five points clear of Manchester City in second.

After the match Arteta mentioned he was satisfied with Arsenal’s attacking display.

The happy Spaniard stated: ”… really pleased, we dominated the game, we attacked a lot during the game, we were really high up the pitch.”

He was also impressed with the other end of the field:” we didn’t concede nothing, I think it was one shot at the end from Dewsbury-Hall and he didn’t hit the target.”

Rodger’s Fox’s who stayed 14th after the game, eventually slowly slipped down the table before being demoted from the Premier League, tucked two points under the safety zone in 18th.

Arsenal on the other hand would let go of their reins at the top of the table, finishing second below eventual Champions Manchester City who lifted the Premier League, and in fact the Treble by the end of the campaign.

Liam Harding

