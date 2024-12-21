The last time Arsenal played Palace in the EPL we were 5-star Gunners

Arsenal hit Palace for five in previous league meeting

Come Saturday at 5:30pm Arsenal will be eyeing up Crystal Palace as their title challenge on Liverpool continues.

It will be the second time in less than three days that Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will face Oliver Glasner’s Eagles, since beating them on Wednesday night in the League Cup quarter-finals 3-2 to advance to the semis for the first time in three seasons.

However when The North Londoner’s last came up against Crystal Palace in the Premiership it was nearly a year ago and it resulted in complete annihilation for the South Londoners.

Gabriel commenced the goalscoring chaos for Palace after 11 minutes in that classic style of his from a Declan Rice corner.

Just before the break Arsenal tucked away a second consecutive corner through the headed might of Gabriel again impressively.

With moments to go till the hour mark Leandro Trossard tripled The Gunners advantage, after a Gabriel Jesus pass cut open the visitors defence. It allowed for the Belgium to carve his way into the box before slamming his shot into the back of the net mercilessly.

The Gunners would clobber in another two goals, both from Martinelli in added time, to wrap up a stunning 5-0 destruction of then Roy Hodgson’s Eagle’s.

The Brazilian slipped away his first from the left hand side of the area into the bottom right after a sublime through ball from Eddie Nketiah.

Seconds later the super sub snatched the fifth from close range blasting in to the rear of the goalmouth.

Arteta declared to BBC’S Match of the Day afterwards that he was pleased no goals were conceded and impressed by his teams clinical display in front of goal: ”Very pleased, clean sheet and five goals, win the game and performance.

“I had a really good feeling after we left the stadium after Liverpool, the performance was there but the results were not.

“Today we were much more efficient, in the opponent’s box particularly, than the last few games. Last few games we had moments playing better than today but this is about scoring goals.”

The Spaniard further spoke about his side’s brilliant set piece heroics: ”Set pieces are a big part for us, especially against teams that want to defend deeply. It is a good way to win games.

“The success of last season was the amount of players who scored more than 10 goals and we are going to have to d that again.”

The Arsenal boss was overwhelmed by the impact of Martinelli from the bench too:” We used moments of the game we knew we could exploit really,really well. The subs did really well and had a big impact. Everyone was really focused.”

Arteta’s Arsenal must maintain that level of focus again tomorrow to ensure victory is achieved, and that they’re able to put further pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Christmas tree who are currently in charge by six points.

LIAM HARDING

