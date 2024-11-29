The last time Arsenal played West Ham…. We hit them for six

When bulletproof Arsenal thrashed West Ham last time out

Arsenal will face West Ham away on Saturday as they look to get back on track in their title pursuit, following a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest last week.

The last time The Gunners came head to head with the Hammers they slaughtered them 6-0 at the London Stadium.

The match would become one of Arsenals most memorable victories in Premier League history!

In a show of goalscoring brilliance Mikel Arteta’s red North Londoner’s ran riot in the first 45 minutes with four goals and no response from the home team.

After 32 minutes William Saliba slotted Arsenal into the lead after Declan Rice flew in a cross to the defender who rose to the occasion heading the ball into the back of the West Ham goal.

Within ten minutes Bukayo Saka doubled The Gunners advantage from the spot sending Alphonse Areola the wrong way on his line.

Moments later (44’) Rice whipped a freekick from just outside the box into The Irons area witnessing Gabriel nod the ball onto the ground and into the bottom left corner.

In added time of the first half Leandro Trossard from inside West Ham’s box slotted in the fourth with a curling shot reaching the top right corner of goal.

At half time thousands of West Ham fans were filmed leaving their side’s home in bitter disappointment following the East Londoners woeful performance.

In the second period just past the hour mark Saka scored a second slamming his effort into the bottom right bins mercilessly.

Two minutes later (65’) Rice added his name to the scoresheet, trickling in a worldie against his old side from outside the 25-yard box.

The Irons had been well and truly demolished!

Despite Arsenal going on and losing the Premiership to Manchester City once Gunners talisman and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson declared they “are right in this title race” forcing West Ham to “surrender”.

Arsenal manager Arteta was over the moon with his side after talking to Sky Sports:” I’m extremely happy. The way we performed, the way we played, such a big score in a really difficult place. “

Before the Spaniard further added:” It tells you a lot about how well the boys played today.”

Maybe the same might happen again on Saturday against a West Ham side who haven’t started the campaign too well so far?

