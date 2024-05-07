The last time Tottenham lost 4 games in a row Arsenal were crowned Champions

Arsenal is determined to win the Premier League title this season.

And an intriguing statistic has recently surfaced, indicating the potential for history to repeat itself 20 years after their last league triumph.

In the 2003–04 season, Tottenham Hotspur experienced a challenging period, losing four consecutive league games. This run of games began with a 4-0 defeat against Newcastle, a season that Arsenal eventually ended as league champions.

Our North London rivals have now lost four league games in a row, as seen below:

Newcastle 4:0 Spurs

Spurs 2:3 Arsenal

Chelsea 2:0 Spurs

Liverpool 4:2 Spurs

If we are to consider history repeating itself, then it becomes evident that Arsenal are the clear favorites to become champions.

Having said that, let’s hope Spurs can overcome their recent poor form, though unlike us. We really need them to step up.

They have a match against Burnley next, and I hope they can turn things around. After getting back to winning ways against the Clarets, we Gooners really need them to take care of Manchester City when they face off at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium. In recent seasons, Spurs have been a constant challenge for Manchester City. Let’s see if they can maintain their strong performance against them.

Arsenal’s chances of winning the league heavily rely on Manchester City dropping points. Other than Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham are the other two teams that can gift our Gunners league glory by denying City points.

Daniel O

