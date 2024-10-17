The last time Arsenal played Bournemouth it was a walk in the park for the Gunners

On Saturday at 5:30, Arsenal will kickoff against AFC Bournemouth away from home in the hope of going top of the Premiership.

The previous time we faced Andoni Iraola’s side was towards the tail end of last season in the Premiership when we were doing all that we could to oust Manchester City from the Premiership title race.

On home turf at The Emirates Mikel Arteta’s army disintegrated The Cherries 3-0 with a walk in the park.

The Gunners who had no option but to win if they were to end up winning the Premier League title, were nearly contained for the first half of the game until Bukayo Saka sent a penalty flying into the back of the net in the seventh minute of added time.

AFC Bournemouth would not let their guard down easily witnessing Arsenal having to wait till half an hour later to double their lead through Leandro Trossard. Declan Rice slipped a ball through to the Belgium player from the edge of the box before he curtailed his effort into the bottom left corner of the goal (70’).

Arsenal made the most of The Cherries defence in added time again and in the 97th minute Rice rounded off Mark Travers in the opposition’s goal from the right-hand side of the area. Victory was sealed!

In his post match conference Arteta gave Kai Havertz praise, thanking him for his show of strength:” He was unbelievable today, honestly, everything he did, how intelligent, the timing of the moment, how he keeps the ball, the way he goes through the press, how he links with play and understanding of the game.”

Arsenal would lose the title (finishing second) to Manchester City on the penultimate day of the season by two points with AFC Bournemouth achieving a respectable 12th, after struggling to win their opening nine Premier League matches under their new Spanish coach Iraola.

Going into Saturdays clash AFC BBournemouth (13th) are nearly ten points off the pace of Arsenal in third on 17 points, so surely they won’t mount a challenge?

Liam Harding

