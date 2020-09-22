The latest development on fans return isn’t a good one

The return of fans to stadiums could be delayed for up to six months after the government’s latest stance on the movement and congregation of people in the country.

The Premier League has released a statement which in effect cast doubt over the return of fans to the stadiums next month.

The EPL had planned to see the fans return to the stadiums from the 1st of October, but the latest spike in coronavirus cases across the country has forced the government to put new strict measures in place.

Boris Johnson released a statement on Tuesday and made it clear that October 1 will no longer be a good time for fans to be welcomed back into the stadiums.

The Prime Minister said as quoted by The Mirror: “We have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events.

“So we will not be able to do this from October 1 and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities, and my right honourable friends the Chancellor and the Culture Secretary are working urgently on what we can do now to support them.”

The Premier League is, however, still hopeful and confident that they can safely host the fans back in the stadiums.

They released a statement which reads: “The Premier League notes the government’s announcement today and while the health of the nation must remain everyone’s priority, we are disappointed that the safe return of supporters to matches has been postponed,” declared the statement.

“The Premier League is certain that, through League-wide guidelines and a code of conduct developed with scientific experts and agreed by the government’s Sports Ground Safety Authority, fans in stadiums will be as safe or even safer than at any other public activity currently permitted. This is already evident in other European leagues.

“Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them. Last season, Premier League clubs suffered £700m in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than £100m per month.

“This is starting to have a devastating impact on clubs and their communities.

“We are confident that Premier League clubs, using innovative ways to get supporters safely back into grounds, will enable revenues to return to all levels of the game, as well as maintain solidarity arrangements, current tax contributions and financial support for local and national economies.

“We will continue to work with government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible.”