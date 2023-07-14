The latest news on Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder

Arteta’s objective for this summer was to remodel his midfield. Xhaka has left, and Thomas Partey is rumored to be leaving.

Kai Havertz has joined to take over the Granit Xhaka Role, while Rice, who is tipped to replace Partey in the No. 6 role, is an announcement away from linking up with Arteta and the boys. The two midfield additions strengthen Arsenal’s engine room, but Arteta is still determining if his midfield is where it should be. That is why some believe he is looking for another central midfielder to join his project before the transfer window shuts. Aurelien Tchouameni is said to be one of the midfielders being pursued.

Speculation state that Arsenal’s decision-makers were interested in the Real Madrid player a few days ago. So, what’s the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of the Frenchman? According to Madrid Zone, Real Madrid will not sell him. The Los Blancos have reportedly indicated that they intend to keep the 23-year-old.

🚨| Real Madrid received a lot of calls, especially from PL clubs for Aurélien Tchouaméni but their reply was clear — he is NOT for sale. @relevo #rmalive 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/2Yu0NKrGfw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2023

The fact that the Spanish giants need to raise finances for Kylian Mbappe’s move (with PSG, according to reports, ready to let him leave) and the arrival of Jude Bellingham endangering his (Tchoumeni’s) game time fueled rumors of his departure.

But if Real Madrid isn’t letting him go, the Gunners should consider who, between Gabri Veiga and Romeo Lavia, they want the most and sign him. Notably, a £60 million+ move for Tchouameni would have been more expensive than the other options.

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

