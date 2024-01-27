The latest on Arsenal’s quest for a striker this January

Arsenal is currently in need of a new striker to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities in matches.

During the summer transfer window, the club prioritised the addition of new midfielders, overlooking the crucial need for a new goalscorer in their squad.

The struggle to secure sufficient goals from players like Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus has become evident, prompting the realisation that a new striker is imperative for the team.

Despite the urgency to address this issue, Mikel Arteta’s side has not yet secured a new frontman as the January transfer window approaches its end.

Various names, including Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson, have been linked with a potential move to the Emirates. However, with only five days left in the window, there seems to be no imminent arrival of a striker to Arsenal.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal is unlikely to secure a goalscorer in the remaining days of January. Instead, the club plans to focus on acquiring a striker during the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing the right player is more important than signing just any striker for the group.

In January, it is easy to make a panic purchase, but we can get a new frontman in the summer for a good fee if we wait until then to improve our squad.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…