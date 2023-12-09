The latest stats show that Kai Havertz is now worth his transfer fee to Arsenal

I believe Kai Havertz was truly worth £65 million, if his last few appearances have shown us something. Many Premier League fans were perplexed by Arsenal’s recruitment of the German international for such a high fee, given that he had failed to be effective and consistent in three seasons at Chelsea, as he had at Bayer Leverkusen.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, saw something in Havertz and thought that, of all the midfielders he might have bought to replace Granit Xhaka, the 24-year-old was the one his midfielder required going forward. Of course, it was necessary for Havertz to adjust and provide what was required of him at Arsenal at the start: Arteta was another manager he had to learn from among the several he had worked under at Chelsea, and that plus the fact that he did not play as a No. 8 as a Blue made it difficult for him to be an instant hit at the Emirates.However, it appears like Arsenaal No. 29 is making a comeback, and here’s why:

He has now scored three goals in his past four games for Arsenal. In his previous 30 club outings, he had only scored one goal. In the league, he averages a goal contribution per 207 minutes (last season, he averaged a goal contribution every 323 minutes).

He averages a goal every 276 minutes. If this trend continues, he could wind up with 10 league goals by the end of the season, which would be fantastic.

He perhaps performed his best game for Arsenal against Luton, generating four chances for his teammates and attempting five shots himself.

All in all, Havertz cannot be labelled a flop; he has scored more Premier League goals this season than Dominik Szoboszlai, Mason Mount, and Jack Grealish combined. I hope he continues to soar.

Daniel O

