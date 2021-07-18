The latest update on Smith Rowe’s future will delight Arsenal’s fans

Most Arsenal fans are keen for their club to tie Emile Smith Rowe down to a new contract as Aston Villa continues to look to sign him.

The Gunners have rejected the bids of the Premier League club so far, but they remain undeterred.

Villa could still return with a new offer and Arsenal will probably reject that as well.

But what most Gooners care more about is their club handing down a new long-term contract to the midfielder.

He broke into Arsenal’s first team less than a year ago, but everyone can see that he is a genuine talent and one player who should play at the Emirates for a long time.

Arsenal has already started contract talks with him as they seek to tie him down to a new long-term deal as they have done with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The latest report on that front from Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth confirms that Arsenal is in talks with the midfielder’s camp and the talks are making good progress.

The Gunners and his representatives hope that they will reach an agreement soon.

Football Daily posted a video of Sheth on their Twitter account and quoted him saying: “Talks over a new contract for Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe are moving ‘positively’

“All parties hopeful that a deal for a contract can be agreed.”