Everton have enjoyed an impressive bounce under former Arsenal target Carlo Ancelotti.
Arsenal faced a big dilemma when it came to replacing Unai Emery earlier this season – go with the bigger name in the hope of immediate success, or put their faith in a rookie who could be the next big thing in a carefully crafted long-term project.
In the end, the Gunners went with the latter, poaching their former captain Mikel Arteta from Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City on the 20th of December. A day later, Carlo Ancelotti was announced as a big-name hire for Everton.
This followed a report from the Sun that linked Arsenal as admirers of the experienced Italian tactician, though they suggested Everton were ahead in the running, with our club hierarchy’s minds perhaps already made up by that point.
Has this backfired? Well, see this interesting graphic below, posted by reddit user SuperAllegriV3…
This is the Premier League table since both managers took their current jobs, which, as mentioned above, came at pretty much exactly the same time.
There are Everton, up in second place behind only Liverpool with four wins, two draws and just one defeat in seven games.
Arteta’s Arsenal, meanwhile, languish in 13th with just the solitary win, four draws, and one defeat.
It’s only been a few games, so we’ll see how things look later in the season, but it could perhaps serve as a little warning to Arsenal that their big gamble isn’t paying off.
While it’s admirable to try to build something around a new up-and-coming coach brimming with ideas and having learned from the best, sometimes it might also be sensible to go with the three-time Champions League winner if he’s available.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta will improve greatly he is playing his part well. The players he trust should up their game or be dropped.
No dig on Ozil but I have to say, Mustafi and Xhaka has improved under Arteta so he should do like wise or be dropped.
Ozil is old age now but he can play 10 matchs good but other 10 matchs he desappear a big time
But Klopp had beaten Carlo Ancelotti already this season and he was hopeless that game
Seriously, i would have preferred we going for experience rather than prospect. Let us still give Arteta ample time to work his magic, but my instinct tells me this Arsenal job may later be a job too big for him
To draw comparisons after only a few matches is utterly ludicrous .
I’m not worried, this is just the longest pre-season ever. Relax yourself.
I remember ANCELOTTI WON AS A MANAGER THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AT OLDTRAFORD AGAINST JUVENTUS ON PENALTIES
Arteta was the cheapest way to replace Emery while also bringing fans back in hope land back, filling up stadium.
A good old Kroenke trick, until stadium empty as for Frankfurt; Arteta won’t be scared. It’s not about Arsenal, coach nor us fans, but the money generated by Kroenke!
Spurs are also above us, we were also linked to Mourinho!!!
But he is 15M, Ancelloti 10M, bot +bonuses. Arteta is 5M! We know it can’t be any bonus, unless there’s one for surviving relegation fight we in!
But no one even aware of that fact, I hear Arteta & people talk about top4 race still achievable!!!
It has been very tuff for Man U to get their ship flowing and still not stable. You don’t replace such a figure as Sir Alex so easily; he is still there, asking for Koulibaly next year. Pelegrini on target.
Until Arsenal fans do not stay home but in stadium; Kroenke will suck it all up and sell when we are falling appart; we are and been drastically for 18 months! He is already looking into selling; before value collapses!