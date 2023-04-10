“The league title is on the line!” Carragher blames one Arsenal man for Liverpool draw

Jamie Carragher believes Oleksandr Zinchenko is a defensive liability for Arsenal and blamed the Ukrainian for the Gunners’ dropped points against Liverpool yesterday.

Trent Alexander Arnold nutmegged Zinchenko before the Liverpool man crossed the ball for the Reds’ equaliser.

Zinchenko plays ahead of Kieran Tierney because the Ukrainian is much better in midfield and going forward.

However, that ability comes at a price and sometimes, he could be too exposed at the back.

The defender did poorly in the game against the Reds and Carragher believes he cost them the points and urges him to stay focused because Arsenal is in a title race.

Carragher said via The Metro:

‘I can’t get Zinchenko out of my head. You need to be more aggressive – the league title is on the line!

‘That can’t happen. It’s almost like he’s in training, there’s got to be more intensity from him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zincheko is one of our finest players going forward and it is very hard to see a full-back who is good at defending and going forward at the same time.

He has found a good balance for most games and we should not criticise him too much because of his performance against Liverpool.