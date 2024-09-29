Arsenal’s win v Leicester should do wonders for Martinelli’s confidence

That goal will boost Martinelli’s confidence for the fixtures ahead.

Arsenal’s elite mentality and never say die attitude was on full display in the game against Leicester on Saturday, snatching a winner and then the icing on the cake after the 90th minute at the Emirates to seal a dramatic 4-2 victory.

We dominated (in my opinion) every aspect from start to finish but still found ourselves level going into the end of the game, with the winner eventually coming through an own goal forced by Leandro Trossard from another set piece on Saturday afternoon.

Martinelli was visibly delighted to put us into the lead in the 20th minute however it was the miss a few minutes earlier that would’ve made the goal an even sweeter one for the Brazilian.

Having been put through on goal by Bukayo Saka, he took a heavy touch before blazing his shot over in what was a very good goal scoring opportunity, He made no mistakes with his goal however with a lovely turning finish from a Timber cross.

Why the goal will also be a relief for him is due to the fact that he hasn’t scored a goal for us since March, seven months ago! His struggles for us have been well documented throughout last season and even into this one, with the Brazilian international struggling to recreate that form we saw him on a couple of seasons ago, This has seen him understandably get less and less playing time. However he’s already starting to show this season that he’s hungry to get back to his best.

He got an assist last weekend against Manchester City, then followed that up with a goal and another assist against Leicester this gameweek, that goal especially will boost his confidence to get more in the coming games ahead, and that will only further help us in this never ending fight for glory. A fit Martinelli is a good player for any squad to have, but a fit and firing Martinelli is one of the best player’s a squad can have. He’s still incredibly talented with so much more still to offer, and I have no doubt that this goal will be a platform for him to have a very good season ahead.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

