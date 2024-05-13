The most likely candidates to leave Arsenal in the summer

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are constantly evolving. Steady progress has resulted in plenty of optimism around the Emirates Stadium, particularly after memorable recent victories over the likes of North London rivals, Spurs.

In order for the Gunners to keep kicking on every year, though, some evident deadwood needs to make way in the summer for replacements who are likely to elevate the squad further.

Given Arsenal’s undoubted growth in recent years, players who were previously regarded as integral squad members have become exposed as weaknesses. Additionally, so much of Arsenal’s summer business probably depends on which players depart the club and the sort of wages that will effectively be off the clubs’ books in the process. Thankfully, for the club’s hierarchy, there are some notable big earners who will undoubtedly be looking for new clubs as we speak.

Make no mistake about it: despite the season still taking place, the people in positions of power at the club will already know who’s departing. Likewise, the players themselves will potentially have moves lined up or be talking to certain clubs as they attempt to find their next home. It’s a ruthless business, and Arsenal are no different, particularly if the club is to keep progressing under Mikel Arteta and put more pressure on Europe’s elite sides as a result.

So, with a number of notable professionals seemingly more than likely to leave Arsenal in the summer, let’s take a look at some of the likely candidates below.

Aaron Ramsdale deserves first-team football elsewhere

Aaron Ramsdale’s decline at Arsenal has been tough to watch, particularly for fans who adore his passion on the pitch and rate his skillset in between the sticks. There is a strong argument to suggest that the former Sheffield United shot-stopper has been treated harshly by his manager, although there are some glaringly obvious weaknesses to his game. Still, Ramsdale has also showcased his evident potential on numerous occasions in an Arsenal shirt, but it doesn’t appear to have been enough to convince Mikel Arteta to keep him on for another year or two.

Additionally, Ramsdale himself can’t be happy with the current situation, something even his father hinted at earlier on in the season. Ultimately, David Raya is a level ahead of Ramsdale and has cemented his place as the first-choice goalkeeper. The Spaniard will surely join the club permanently in the coming weeks, with Ramsdale’s potential exit helping to fund the Brentford man’s move to the club. The likes of Chelsea and Newcastle have already been linked with Ramsdale, with a Premier League move appearing to be on the cards for the former AFC Wimbledon loan star.

Clubs are looking at Kieran Tierney

An area of the pitch where Arsenal require a reliable player after having to contend with numerous injuries to the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko throughout the season, Kieran Tierney is another injury-prone defender who has impressed at times for Real Sociedad this season. The Scottish international essentially became the fourth choice at Arsenal, resulting in a much-needed move to the Spanish club.

If Arsenal are to be predicted to win the Premier League on popular podcasts and Youtube channels, and have fans of other clubs predicting them to reign supreme in Europe next season with some football betting, then snapping up a regularly-fit left-back is vital. Sadly, Kieran Tierney will never be that player, as injury problems seem to follow him wherever he goes.

There’s no doubt that the former Celtic man has the ability, and his attitude is admirable, with many reports suggesting that he’s one of the main professionals behind the culture change at Arsenal, but he clearly struggles to adapt to the more inverted left-back role Arteta wants, and he just isn’t reliable. Already, reports suggest that West Ham and Newcastle are considering acquiring Tierney’s services in the summer. One thing’s for sure: the 26-year-old looks certain to leave the club in the next few months.

Nuno Tavares is clearly surplus to requirements

A player who promised so much but ultimately delivered very little, Nuno Tavares is another professional who looks set to depart Arsenal when the season finishes. Scouts across Europe might’ve been watching him before the Gunners secured his signature, but the former Benfica player clearly doesn’t have the all-round ability to handle the physical nature, plus the pressures, of Premier League football.

For many, the aforementioned Kieran Tierney is a safer option, and even he isn’t necessarily capable of securing a first-team spot either. As such, despite impressing for Marseille on-loan at times this season, Tavares is clearly surplus to requirements. The Portuguese left-back could eventually develop into a more accomplished defender, of course, but Mikel Arteta won’t want to wait any longer, particularly as his occasional rash moments have surfaced this season in France. Tavares is, therefore, almost guaranteed to exit the Gunners, with a number of foreign clubs scouting him throughout the season, including teams in Ligue 1.

Emile Smith Rowe has fallen out of favour

In a disappointing outcome for many Arsenal supporters, Emile Smith Rowe’s potential is evident, but his struggles with fitness appear to have caught up with him. The former prodigy had plenty of hype surrounding him two years ago, but the numerous injury problems that haunted him during his younger playing days appear to have followed him into adulthood.

Throw in the excellent performances from the likes of Leandro Trossard at times, and Emile Smith Rowe’s career at Arsenal appears to be over. Despite his injury record, though, there’s a player with big potential in there. As such, a number of Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the academy graduate, with the likes of Crystal Palace reportedly looking at him should the likes of Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze depart the Eagles.

Other likely candidates to leave Arsenal include Eddie Nketiah and Albert Sambi Lokonga

(Image via https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano)

A player who promised so much but ultimately delivered very little, Nuno Tavares is another professional who looks set to depart Arsenal when the season finishes. Scouts across Europe might’ve been watching him before the Gunners secured his signature, but the former Benfica player clearly doesn’t have the all-round ability to handle the physical nature, plus the pressures, of Premier League football. For many, the aforementioned Kieran Tierney is a safer option, and even he isn’t necessarily capable of securing a first-team spot either. As such, despite impressing for Marseille on-loan at times this season, Tavares is clearly surplus to requirements. The Portuguese left-back could eventually develop into a more accomplished defender, of course, but Mikel Arteta won’t want to wait any longer, particularly as his occasional rash moments have surfaced this season in France. Tavares is, therefore, almost guaranteed to exit the Gunners, with a number of foreign clubs scouting him throughout the season, including teams in Ligue 1.

Emile Smith Rowe has fallen out of favour

A disappointing outcome for many Arsenal supporters, Emile Smith Rowe’s potential is evident, but his struggles with fitness appear to have caught up with him. The former prodigy had plenty of hype surrounding him two years ago, but the numerous injury problems that haunted him during his younger playing days appear to have followed him into adulthood. Throw in the excellent performances from the likes of Leandro Trossard at times, and Emile Smith Rowe’s career at Arsenal appears to be over. Despite his injury record, though, there’s a player with big potential in there. As such, a number of Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the academy graduate, with the likes of Crystal Palace reportedly looking at him should the likes of Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze depart the Eagles.

Other likely candidates to leave Arsenal include Eddie Nketiah and Albert Sambi Lokonga