The list of Reiss Nelson’s suitors keeps expanding

This could be Reiss Nelson’s last summer as an Arsenal player, with several clubs showing interest in his signature.

The attacker is out of Arsenal’s plans, having failed to secure enough game time at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side is continuously improving its options, which means some players inevitably get dropped every summer as new players arrive at the club.

Nelson was given his last contract because Arsenal believed he could be a key player for them, but he has not made significant progress since then, prompting the club to consider cutting their losses on him.

This summer is crucial for Nelson, and clubs are starting to express interest in his signature.

West Ham was the first to consider a move for him, but a report in The Sun claims Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are also now considering a move.

Arsenal would be delighted to see several clubs showing interest in the attacker, as this could help them sell him for a good fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson should leave for us to replace him with another winger who will make Bukayo Saka better because of the competition for playing places.

