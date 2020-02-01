The Liverpool blueprint that Arsenal can follow to achieve success

Liverpool has become the model of consistency in the past three years.

After going 30 years without a league crown, Liverpool is set to win the Premier League this season and they could even end the season unbeaten.

The Reds are the current world and European champions but their recent success didn’t happen overnight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have systematically planned their success and they have consistently implemented their strategies which have resulted in their recent glory. Here are some things Arsenal can learn from the Reds.

Stay Consistent in support of your manager

It took Jurgen Klopp about four years to win his first trophy for Liverpool but the Reds never at any point made it look like he was going to get sacked.

Instead, they consistently backed him and gradually helped him get rid of players he didn’t want and get his own players in, this culminated in the success they are enjoying today.

Arsenal should give Mikel Arteta a good number of years and back the Spaniard to implement his vision.

Splash the cash on important areas

Liverpool had been very close to being the complete team but they lacked a good goalie and a defender.

The Reds went into the market and splashed over £100 million on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The duo has helped them to become the success they are. Arsenal needs to get the cheque book out and make big signings in key areas, in time to come, these signings would bring the desired success.

Think longterm

Liverpool’s owners and fans are notoriously patient. Despite the failure to bring in trophies in his first few years, Klopp was never afraid of the sack because the club clung on to their long term plan.

Arsenal has to draw one up and hold it close to themselves. Stay with it, invest in it, and give it time to come to fruition.

With a long term plan in place, Arteta will build his team under less pressure and the success they eventually achieved would easily be replicated for a long time.

Replace players with better ones

Liverpool lost a player of Philippe Coutinho’s quality and they invested the money on a top defender.

The Reds also lost Emre Can and they replaced him with Fabinho who is better and even more expensive.

In the coming months, some Arsenal players will leave, the Gunners would be smart if they replace them with top quality players.

I believe in the future of Arsenal but success never happens overnight and I hope that the Gunners will come up with a solid plan that can mirror the one at Liverpool.