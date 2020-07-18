Is the Liverpool victory just a little too late for Arsenal?

Liverpool victory not as nice as it should be! by Shenel Osman

As uplifting as it was to beat the Champions Liverpool on Wednesday evening, I can’t help but feel a sense of sadness as well. Because if I am honest it has all come a little too late!

There is no denying that we have had our share of issues over the past few years, who hasn’t. And yes our boys produced a dominant display in the “near” win against Spurs and a very defensive performance in the win against Liverpool. At times you can see the real potential they have under Arteta, but near wins and inconsistent performances don’t get us the results and won’t get us to the top of the table.

But the question that has been burning inside of me is where were these performances before Wednesday? The players are still the same, the only difference is the manager, but if the players have that talent and ability then why should it matter who the manager is? Players haven’t had the same manager throughout their lives, but their playing style and ability has pretty much remained the same, if not improved as they have got older.

Although it has come too late it does make me proud to say our boys have beaten Liverpool, and it makes me laugh to see the way every pundit and Liverpool player were shocked to realise that they lost to Arsenal, a mid-table team. Well I guess it can’t compare to losing to relegation battlers Watford and losing the possible Invincible title they were chasing.

Going forward though I hope that we can continue the dominant displays we have been showing lately with positive results and now push on to finish the season on a high wherever possible. I would also like to see the team taking snippets from the games against Spurs, Norwich, Wolves and the Liverpool victory, put them together, and go forward to next season to become a real competitor in the league and cups, because that is the least that we deserve. Gooners?

Shenel Osman