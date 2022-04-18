The madness begins – Arsenal linked with a €100m attacker

Arsenal will be spending money in the summer transfer window, that is almost certain and one area that has to be strengthened is the attacking positions.

The loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the toothlessness in front of the goal from the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have created a crisis at the club, one that should have been avoided.

However, the situation is what it is and it cannot be remedied until the transfer window opens and until that happens a number of players will be linked with a move to the Emirates.

Napoli ace Victor Osimhen is one of those and according to TeamTalk, the 23-year-old Nigerian will cost a massive €100m.

Just Arsenal says

This is madness, Arsenal has been splashing the cash in recent windows, apart from January of course, but €100m on a single player unproven in the Premier League? I don’t think so.

Arsenal will bring in reinforcements but it is highly unlikely to be for a club-record fee, simply because there is more than one area of the squad that needs strengthening and there is only so much money available to achieve their transfer aims.