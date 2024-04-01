The main action points as Arsenal frustrated Man City at the Etihad

Man City vs Arsenal match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad travelled to Manchester to face off against City in what could have been one of our biggest games of the season and a chance for us to go clear at the top of the table. The game had a lot of action but ended 0-0 and we walked away sharing the points in a very physical and frustrating game for both sides. Here’s a run down of everything that happened at The Etihad.

Arsenal started on the front foot, making spaces and trying to push the ball forward to create chances. Having an early chance in the first 5 minutes when Ben White put a lovely cross into the box, landing on the chest of Gabriel Jesus who took a shot but it went wide of the post.

In the 15th minute City came close after being awarded a set piece corner that landed on the head of Ake, but Raya somehow got a glove to it and kept the ball out of the net and kept the score level with a great save and great reflexes.

Arsenal then came close again in the 24th minutes when Odegaard won the ball back in his own half, running towards the goal with Havertz only in support. Odegaard passed the ball to Havertz and Jesus came on the overlap, having a one-two with Jesus and then making a run that Jesus tracked into the box with a lovely through ball. Havertz nearly managed to run onto it and shoot but Ortega was brave and came out, making himself big and managed to get down and get the ball before Havertz could take a shot.

Haaland managed to come close in the dying minutes of full time from another set piece corner that hit the head of a City player and landed at the back post for Haaland to get on to, but Raya made himself big enough to distract Haaland and make sure he couldn’t get the shot off.

Arsenal came close to winning the game in the 86th minute when we won the ball back in our own half and Odegaard spotted the run of Trossard, putting a pin point accurate pass through to his feet, Trossard then beat Akanji and took a shot from inside the box but the the City keeper just managed to stop the shot.

The game ended 0-0 and unfortunately we were taken off the top of the table, missing the chance to go clear and be in the top position for the rest of the season. We have only a few games to go and at least it wasn’t a loss, both sharing the points and will hopefully be able to push ourselves for the rest of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

