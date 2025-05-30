The main reason Arsenal’s links to Nico Williams have gone cold

Arsenal have been monitoring Nico Williams since last summer, but in recent weeks, interest from the club appears to have cooled significantly. As reported by Goal, the winger remains on Arsenal’s radar, yet his financial demands are proving to be a major obstacle in any potential deal.

As the summer transfer window approaches a more serious phase, Arsenal do not seem to be pushing for Williams with the same urgency they demonstrated after he played a key role in Spain’s triumph at the last European Championship. Williams has continued to perform at a high level, playing an important part in helping Athletic Bilbao reach the semi-finals of the Europa League this season.

Arsenal Shift Focus to Alternative Attacking Options

Despite his impressive form, there have been very few recent reports linking Arsenal with a renewed approach for the player. The club have been concentrating their efforts on other attacking targets, suggesting that a move for Williams is unlikely to materialise before the start of the upcoming season.

That said, Arsenal are still expected to strengthen their squad in several key areas. Improving attacking depth remains a priority, and Williams is viewed as someone who could significantly enhance the team’s overall quality. However, the financial terms currently being sought by the player have made discussions difficult to advance.

Wage Demands Create Significant Barrier

Williams is reportedly content at Athletic Bilbao and is not actively pushing for a move. However, if a transfer were to occur, he expects the new club to make it worthwhile by offering a substantial salary. These wage demands have proven too high for Arsenal, who are unwilling to exceed their existing wage structure to accommodate them.

While Williams is widely regarded as a talented and dynamic winger, the cost involved in signing him under current conditions is considered excessive. Unless there is a change in the player’s expectations, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will return with a fresh attempt to secure his services before the new season begins.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

