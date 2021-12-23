‘The major position holding Arsenal back is…’ Pundit discusses Arsenal’s problems

Former England midfielder turned pundit, Karen Carney insists Arsenal is making progress, but she also believes the Gunners need to sign a striker to add more quality to their squad this season.

Mikel Arteta has signed some impressive players recently, with the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard performing well at the Emirates.

However, the club is yet to invest in an attacker since Arteta has been manager, and that should happen in the summer.

The Gunners could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

Carney believes the Gunners are moving in the right direction with their recent return to form and insists they need a striker that can guarantee up to 20 goals per season now.

She told the Guardian: ‘The major position holding Arsenal back is centre-forward, where they have problems.

‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence is well documented but he has also struggled for form over the past 18 months.

‘Eddie Nketiah is yet to sign a new deal and Alexandre Lacazette is doing well currently but it remains to be seen whether he is the long-term future as the main striker.

‘They need to find some gem who will give them 20 goals a season if they are to reach the next level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Goals win games and wins help clubs to climb up the league table, and that is missing at Arsenal now.

The Gunners have done admirably well in the absence of Aubameyang recently, but the club needs to score more goals to achieve its targets.

Hopefully, they will add a top striker to the squad at the end of this season.