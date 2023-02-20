This season, Bukayo Saka’s performances have exemplified brilliance. There is no doubt that this may be his greatest season ever. He has nine goals and eight assists in only 23 league games, which is fantastic. His previous highest league goal total was 11 goals last season; he will undoubtedly set a personal milestone in terms of league goal count.

Despite being repeatedly targeted by Alex Moreno against Villa, with each tackle attempting to injure him, he came up big. Garth Crooks, a BBC pundit, has clearly been blown away by the 21-year-old, and his words on his BBC blog after the Arsenal vs. Villa match says it all.

Crooks said: “Arsenal are not just looking like champions, they are playing like champions. Having lost to City in midweek – a defeat Tottenham and Chelsea fans enjoyed immensely – and come back from behind, not once but twice, away from home is the stuff of champions. The man at the heart of these quite outstanding performances is Saka.

“Like Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, I’m running out of superlatives for this player – his equaliser against Villa was top class.

“He then went on to terrorise their defence, while the entire home team targeted Saka with the rough stuff and Villa fans booed him. Yet none of it made the slightest difference to what was a superb performance by one of the best players in the country.”

Saka’s impact on Arteta’s project has been substantial in ways other than goalscoring. His ability to outpace and outsmart opponents, create chances for his teammates, and pose a continual danger to the opposing defence made him a key figure in Arsenal’s assault. Saka’s performances have been a notable element of Arsenal’s season thus far, with the youthful winger regularly producing when it counts.

Would Arsenal be able to perform so good without Sake being so superb every week? Despite opponents kicking him to hell in every single game?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – “Rollercoaster and emotional”

Mikel Arteta was interviewed just after seeing his team complete an amazing comeback at Aston Villa

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids