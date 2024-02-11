The Man City Women that Arsenal need to watch out for today

Manchester City danger women to watch

Our Arsenal Women will face off against Manchester City in The Women’s FA Cup today in what should be an all-action type of game. City have been on fire recently and have only lost 1 game in their last 10 matches. They will be a huge threat when coming forward and defending, meaning our Arsenal Women are going to have to be at their best and raring to go.

Manchester City Women haven’t always had the best run of games at Meadow Park, losing all four times they’ve come up against Jonas Eidevall and his squad at home and will be looking to try to change that. It’s a massive match up and while we are trying to compete with them in the league, we also must try get the win no matter. City obviously have some great and dangerous players and here’s a rundown of who I think we need to keep an eye on most.

First and foremost, I don’t think you can start this conversation without mentioning Khadija Shaw, I had the pleasure of meeting Bunny at the WWC and she’s massive and uses her body to create space between her, the player and the ball. She’s a pure goal scorer and has had an incredible season already, scoring 14 goals and 4 assists already (all competitions) and will be City’s target woman up front. I don’t think I need to explain what type of danger she brings as its clear as day. Our defence will have to be at their best and try keep her out of the game as much as possible,

Secondly, Chloe Kelly has been on fire recently and really looking to be in her best form. Scoring or assisting 6 times in her last 8 games and has become a vital part of the Man City set up and a danger on the wing. She’s quick and confident when going forward and will be giving some of her England teammates a lot to think about. Already scoring 8 goal and 6 assists this season (all competitions), she will be hoping to add to that. Both Kelly and Shaw link up well together and if we can try cut off the source, it might make it a lot easier to control the game.

And finally, Khiara Keating has been great in goal for City this season, picking up the most clean sheets in the league and has walked away with three clean sheets in the past 3 games and will be looking to make it a 4th in a row – and make it 9 clean sheets for the season (all competitions). She has a great relationship with her defence, and they look like they trust her when they need to which is a big thing for the young keeper’s confidence. She will be likely to try play out from the back as she’s very good with her feet and has also become a great shot stopper. Arsenal will have to be clinical and fast if they want to get past her today.

It should be a great game, but it will be a tough game, both sides will have to be at their best and fight hard for the win.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone else you think we will need to keep a watchful eye on?

Daisy Mae

