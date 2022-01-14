“The manager did not rule out a sale” Arsenal could yet sign top target this month

Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as Arsenal’s number one striker target in recent weeks.

The Serbian is one of the hottest players in the world now and his club, Fiorentina, wants to keep him.

However, they have tried to get him to sign a new deal for a long time now.

He is not committing his future to the club, a situation that would force them to act.

They are now looking to cash in on him, and he could be available for transfer this month.

The CEO of the club spoke about the player recently and reveals they could sell him even in this transfer window.

Joe Barone said via Il Bianconero: “The manager did not rule out a sale even in January: “We are ready to evaluate all the offers but at the moment nothing has arrived.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic could help us in our push for a top-four place at the end of this season if he makes the move to London this month.

Signing him in this transfer window also gives us the chance to beat several clubs to his signature.

But we have to convince the striker about moving to the Emirates before the transfer can happen.

