“The margins are really small” Arteta is proud of his players’ discipline against Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta is proud of the discipline his players showed in their 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League today. The result moved Arsenal back to the top of the league table, providing another significant step in their pursuit of the title.

The Gunners began the match strongly and looked the better side during the opening stages. However, as the contest developed, Newcastle grew into the game and pushed hard in search of a result, forcing Arsenal to defend resolutely for long periods.

Arteta Praises Arsenal’s Discipline

Many expected the fixture to be more comfortable for Arsenal because Newcastle United had entered the match on a poor run of form. Instead, the visitors made life difficult and ensured the home side had to work tirelessly to protect their lead.

Arsenal were unable to secure the victory without pressure and discomfort, but they remained organised and committed throughout. Their defensive discipline proved crucial as Newcastle searched for an equaliser in the latter stages.

Arteta was pleased not only with the result but also with the mentality his players displayed under pressure. As reported via the BBC, he said: “Much better. We know what is at stake. The margins are really small. We started the game really well, scored a beautiful goal. I loved the personality of the players. We were so disciplined without the ball, we only conceded one chance with [Yoane] Wissa.

“We can miss chances but it is how the team reacts immediately and the effort that we put. We have to have something else to win games.”

Arsenal Show Different Side of Their Game

Those comments highlighted the importance of resilience at this stage of the season. While attractive attacking football often receives the most attention, title races can also be shaped by determination, concentration and defensive structure.

Arsenal demonstrated all of those qualities in a hard-fought contest. Although they may have preferred a more comfortable afternoon, the ability to manage difficult moments can prove just as valuable as dominant displays.

Returning to the top of the table will give the squad confidence heading into the remaining fixtures. With margins so small, Arteta will be encouraged that his team can win in different ways when circumstances demand it.

The Gunners now know every match is vital, and performances built on discipline may be essential in the weeks ahead.

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