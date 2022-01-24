‘The market is difficult’ – Arteta admits doubts over potential signings

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Arsenal are finding it extremely difficult to sign players this month, but admits that they are ‘trying’.

The Gunners have allowed four players to leave already this month, with Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun all securing moves to clubs across Europe, while we are yet to bring in a single signing.

The timing of AMN’s departure couldn’t have been timed any worse, knowing that both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey was leaving for the AFCON, leaving us with just Granit Xhaka and Sambi Lokonga for the two CM roles, and no senior back-up options.

This month, you would have to assume that we are still working on bringing in another option in central midfield and up front, but with just a week remaining in the transfer window, there will naturally be doubts creeping into the minds of the fans, especially when you consider that clubs will no doubt want to be finding replacements for any outgoings.

The manager admits that we are trying to sign players this month, whilst adding that they are finding it ‘difficult’.

“It’s what we planned, but the market is difficult, it’s complicated,” Arteta told Arsenal Media after the Burnley clash. “We knew that, but it’s a lot to manage and we have to make the right decisions with players that we believe are going to really help us and try to bring in ones that can take us to the next level.

“Well, we are certainly trying, but I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do it. Let’s see, it’s not only our intention, but a lot of facts that are needed to happen.”

It appears increasingly likely that we are going to miss out on Vlahovic, and that leads me to believe that we could panic and bring in someone who isn’t going to bring much improvement to our current crop.

I’m not giving up on Nketiah, and I fear that we will end up bringing in someone who is no better than the youngster, which will simply be a waste of money. I think Eddie is going regardless of how the season pans out, which is why this window was so important to bring in a top addition to our frontline, especially with question marks over the futures of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also.

Will our window be considered a failure if we manage to strengthen in midfield but not in attack?

Patrick

