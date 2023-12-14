The Mary Earps to Arsenal Women rumours simply won’t go away

Earps to Arsenal in January?

As the January transfer window fast approaches, rumours are starting to fly around about the possibility of Mary Earps leaving rivals Manchester United in the January transfer window and joining the mighty Gunners as we look to charge for the title this season. It’s common knowledge that Arsenal have been interested in Earps for a while now and reportedly tried to sign her in the summer for world record bid that was rejected by Manchester United and with a year left on her contract, Earps had no choice but to put her head down, be the professional that she’s known to be and complete the end of her contract.

🚨| Understand that Manchester United and England #1 Mary Earps to Arsenal in January is expected to get done. United previously turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in the women's game by Arsenal in the summer. pic.twitter.com/D08ziC4P9p — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 12, 2023

Since then, Manchester United brought in an American Keeper, Phallon Tullis-Joye, in the summer for competition and quite possibly to prepare for the departure of Earps in the summer. But as the January transfer window draws closer, rumours are starting to fly around again that Arsenal might go all in and try one last time to buy Earps this January. With only 6 months left on her contract she’s open to talk with other clubs and will obviously access her options but if what we’ve all heard is true, she wants to play for Arsenal and Arsenal want her too.

Either way, I think we end up with the talented English International, who just recently won BBC Women’s player of the year award, but is it worth giving it one more try to bring her in before the end of the season to help strengthen what is already a strong team and hopefully help us charge for the title? I think so. Earps is unbelievable between the sticks and when she’s happy, she plays at her best and I think we can create that type of environment for her at Arsenal.

Zinsberger and D’Angelo are great keepers but their just not Mary Earps and if Arsenal Women want to complete against the likes of Chelsea, City or even United, we need a world class keeper and Earps ticks all the boxes. I don’t think United let her go easy but after losing Alessia Russo to us last summer, for free, they may have learned from their mistake and might allow the keeper to leave for a fee in January.

It all depends on United, because Earps has 6 months left on her contract that if United want her to, she obliged to see that out, but with them already looking like their preparing for a future with Earps, maybe they take the gamble and let us have her earlier than expected. Unlike with Russo, they have a decent back up and aren’t looking as dangerous this season as last so it might be worth just getting anything for her while they can but only the future will be able to answer those questions.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Should we go all out for Earps in January?

Daisy Mae

