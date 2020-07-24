The Matteo Guendouzi conundrum, what should Arsenal do with him?

Matteo Guendouzi has been axed from the Arsenal first team since their game against Brighton.

The Frenchman’s antics against the Seagulls and his overall attitude hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta, and the Spaniard has decided to keep him out of his team for now.

Since he has been out of the team, the Gunners have enjoyed an inconsistent run of form, but there have been many positives and he definitely hasn’t been missed so far.

The midfielder is back training with the team according to Arteta, and I wonder if we even need him again.

He has been linked with a move away in the summer, but the club has told him that he will not be sold (The Sun), but I don’t agree to that.

I understand perfectly that he is still young, and he represents one of our best pieces of business to date, however, he hasn’t done so much for the team under Arteta.

The Spaniard has helped to get our team back into the right direction and if he feels that Guendouzi is better off being far away from his team then I think we should trust Arteta on this.

The midfielder is at an age that he would fetch us some good money in the transfer market and it will be smart for us to sell him and sign another midfielder that fits in with what Arteta is trying to achieve.