The midfield transformation Arsenal may not be thinking they need

Arsenal are determined to sign a world-class striker to strengthen their attacking options, and there is a strong rationale behind this pursuit.

The Gunners have been one of the most consistent teams in England in recent seasons, yet they have struggled to secure major trophies. Despite coming close to success on multiple occasions, they have repeatedly fallen short, leading many to believe that acquiring a prolific striker could be the key to improving their results.

This assessment may hold some truth, and it is expected that Arsenal will address their need for a top-class forward once the season concludes. However, their issues extend beyond their attacking line, and merely signing a striker may not be sufficient to propel them to the next level.

One area that also requires attention is their midfield, though this concern appears to be overlooked by many Arsenal supporters. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho both likely to depart when their contracts expire at the end of the season, the club will need to secure suitable replacements. Yet, more than just replacing personnel, Arsenal must reconsider their overall midfield structure.

Mikel Arteta must prioritise signing a strong, ball-winning defensive midfielder to fill the void left by Partey. At the same time, the team would benefit from an additional creative presence in midfield. While Martin Odegaard has been instrumental in dictating play, Arsenal do not generate enough goals and assists from their midfield as a whole. Addressing this imbalance could be crucial to improving their overall effectiveness in attack.

A holding midfielder with the defensive solidity of someone like Bruno Guimarães, combined with an attacking midfielder capable of providing consistent assists and goals, would significantly enhance Arsenal’s midfield dynamics. Partnering such signings with Declan Rice would provide the team with a balanced and formidable midfield, capable of competing at the highest level.

As cited by the source, strengthening both the midfield and the attack could be the key to finally taking Arsenal to the top of the Premier League next season.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…