The millions that Arsenal have lost in the transfer market

Arsenal’s Missed Revenue By Beast Mode

Plenty of articles have been published in the media about Arsenal’s wasteful transfers, but few to none have been written about the missed revenue that we have lost through player sales.

It is estimated that Arsenal have missed over £200 Million of Revenue from sale of players because of several different factors, but mostly on free transfers. Aside from Manchester City, Arsenal is the only team among the big six (The two Manchester club, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, and Leicester City) that have not sold a player for at least £50M. Even Arsenal’s most prized assets left for what is considered as peanuts.

For God sake, even Chelsea managed to sell David Luiz for £50M when he transferred to PSG. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s highest player sale was the £35 Million fee they received for Alex Chamberlain. Most of the revenue missed was due to players running down their contracts and leaving for free at the end of the contract. Arsenal have on several occasions allowed players to enter the final year of their contract where the players have all the leverage, and the club is at their mercy. This is an irony of epic proportion for a team that pride itself for being financially responsible and frugal.

Here are some of the reasons why Arsenal missed on possible revenue:

Injury- The club couldn’t get any revenue when the likes of Cazorla, Diaby, Rosicky, and Wilshere left at the expiry of their contract. This is forgivable because there is little the team could do, since these players were always on the treatment table and couldn’t stay fit to attract any suitors.

Running out of time- This is where the management lost the plot completely by allowing the players to enter into the last year of their contract. RvP, Sanchez, AOC, and Nasri are among the notable names that could have fetched more than the amount they were sold for. There was nothing the team could do to stop the “little boy” in RvP from screaming Manchester United as they had no leverage other than selling him on the cheap.

Free transfers- This is where the team had lost the most revenue. The team allowed Ozil, Welbeck, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan to all run down their contract and leave for free. It looks like Mustafi too will be joining this group in summer if he isn’t sold at the end of January.

Sokratis too left through mutual agreement but still no revenue was recouped for his departure.

These errors could be avoidable if the management were less sentimental and knowing when to move on from certain players. Arsenal could have gained £60 million had they sold Sanchez to Man City when they received the bid from them. Likewise they could have received £10 Million for Mkhitaryan had they not shot down the bid from Roma. This club needs to learn when to move on from players, even their prized ones. Fans are allowed to be sentimental, but management should be smart and brutal in transfers.

I am afraid the history might repeat itself with Auba, Laca, and Willian.

Beastmode

READ MORE: The philosophical posts of the gorgeous Mrs Soares