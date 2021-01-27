The millions that Arsenal have lost in the transfer market

Arsenal’s Missed Revenue By Beast Mode
Plenty of articles have been published in the media about Arsenal’s wasteful transfers, but few to none have been written about the missed revenue that we have lost through player sales.
It is estimated that Arsenal have missed over £200 Million of Revenue from sale of players because of several different factors, but mostly on free transfers. Aside from Manchester City, Arsenal is the only team among the big six (The two Manchester club, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, and Leicester City) that have not sold a player for at least £50M. Even Arsenal’s most prized assets left for what is considered as peanuts.
For God sake, even Chelsea managed to sell David Luiz for £50M when he transferred to PSG. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s highest player sale was the £35 Million fee they received for Alex Chamberlain. Most of the revenue missed was due to players running down their contracts and leaving for free at the end of the contract. Arsenal have on several occasions allowed players to enter the final year of their contract where the players have all the leverage, and the club is at their mercy. This is an irony of epic proportion for a team that pride itself for being financially responsible and frugal.
Here are some of the reasons why Arsenal missed on possible revenue:
Injury- The club couldn’t get any revenue when the likes of Cazorla, Diaby, Rosicky, and Wilshere left at the expiry of their contract. This is forgivable because there is little the team could do, since these players were always on the treatment table and couldn’t stay fit to attract any suitors.
Running out of time- This is where the management lost the plot completely by allowing the players to enter into the last year of their contract. RvP, Sanchez, AOC, and Nasri are among the notable names that could have fetched more than the amount they were sold for. There was nothing the team could do to stop the “little boy” in RvP from screaming Manchester United as they had no leverage other than selling him on the cheap.
Free transfers- This is where the team had lost the most revenue. The team allowed Ozil, Welbeck, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan to all run down their contract and leave for free. It looks like Mustafi too will be joining this group in summer if he isn’t sold at the end of January.
Sokratis too left through mutual agreement but still no revenue was recouped for his departure.
These errors could be avoidable if the management were less sentimental and knowing when to move on from certain players. Arsenal could have gained £60 million had they sold Sanchez to Man City when they received the bid from them. Likewise they could have received £10 Million for Mkhitaryan had they not shot down the bid from Roma. This club needs to learn when to move on from players, even their prized ones. Fans are allowed to be sentimental, but management should be smart and brutal in transfers.
I am afraid the history might repeat itself with Auba, Laca, and Willian.
Beastmode
Let’s hope we learn from the costly mistakes of the past.Weak ,incompetent management coupled with an absentee Owner is a recipe for disaster, and the apparent lack of accountability rubs salt into the wounds.I may be wrong, but I do feel our current hierarchy are more adept businesswise than their predecessors who have cost our Club a fortune.
Some thoughts Beast mode: A well written and essentially true article . I wish you had named those responsible like Gazidis, Sanllehithough instead of hiding behind the “club” generality.
The club is after all a collection of individduals at its core. I do NOT refer to the team on that comment though as A TEAM IS A TEAM,IE ONE ENTITY.
I also far more respect those who when they write a decent article have the guts to use their own name, not a made up name like Beastmode. I always wonder what some people who avoid using their real name have to hide. But a good article as far as it went, nevertheless.
Essentially, I am saying be specific and talk fearlessly and stand up in PERSON for what you think and have written!
This has been a stick the media have beaten us with for quite some time now. Allowing the likes of Gnarbry, Ramsey, Wilshere, Welbeck who could have earned us sizeable transfer fees to leave on a free was poor business so we’ve been told, and it’s hardly likely we could have sold Ozil to a club that was willing to pay his wages, but to my knowledge a player can’t be forced to transfer and has the option of staying put until their contract expires and they move on to get a better pay deal. Can you blame them!
Well written!
We are too desperate hang onto our “stars”….this is the route cause of all our poor sales history. We act like players are bigger than the club and become clingy
Liverpool is the perfect example, selling Suarez and Coutinho. Do you think we would have sold them? Zero chance
Just because someone is on good form and contributes a lot….it shouldn’t exclude them from being a selling option.
We need to sell players when:
A) Its clear they don’t want to renew
B) When they are actually playing well at the moment (because no one wants to buy deadwood for high prices)
BTW. ÖDEGAARD ANNOUNCED.
Let’s forget about the past mismanagement of club funds, and think about the future.
I believe our future is bright with this young group of players we have.
Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Tierney, Gabriel, Saliba, Azeez, (Balogun).
Arteta, Edu and The new technical director will steady the ship and we will return to the champions league
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal aren’t even in the top 10 highest revenue-generating football clubs last year
One of the solutions to generate more revenue is by finding more hidden gems like Holding, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Bellerin and Martinelli, instead of splashing the cash for 70+ M players. Therefore, a Moneyball-like scouting system is essential
Good article.
You put your finger on one of our big problems.
In contrast to clubs like Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, we have not for many years been able to develop and improve players to make them more valuable, make revenue on and reinvest in other players that maybe we needed more. And as you write, our contract management has also been absolutely abysmal.
This has forced us to make much nett investment in the squad, than others, and contrary to what some believe, our owner has actually sanctioned a lot of nett investment. Far more than Spur and Liverpool, yet they have managed to overtake us, because they have sold and reinvested in players they needed. Just look at Liverpool, in recent years they have twice sold their most valuable attacking players, Suarez and Coutinho, and the revenue from Coutinho they used on Van Dijk, because that was their missing piece at the time.
The likes of Wenger, Gazidis etc. weren’t clever enough and we have been “beaten” here.
Hopefully, we are now on a better track.