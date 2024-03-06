The Missing Piece: Why Arsenal Must Prioritize a Striker Signing This Summer

A Guest article by Awonusi Abiodun from soccerhub.ng

Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta has been a joy to behold. Their fluid, possession-based style has brought back a sense of attacking flair, propelling them into the upper echelons of the Premier League. However, a nagging doubt remains – the lack of a true, world-class striker. While Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have their strengths, neither provides the complete package Arsenal needs to truly challenge for the title.

Jesus: The Enabler, Not the Executioner

Gabriel Jesus’ impact on Arsenal cannot be understated. His tireless work ethic, intelligent movement, and ability to link up with the midfield have been crucial to the team’s attacking fluency. He creates space for others, draws defenders out of position, and facilitates chances for the likes of Saka and Martinelli to flourish. However, goalscoring has never been his defining trait. Jesus’ career average sits around 0.4 goals per game, and while he’s shown flashes of finishing prowess, consistency in front of goal remains elusive.

Nketiah: Promise Yet Unfulfilled

Eddie Nketiah possesses raw talent and a poacher’s instinct. His recent hat-trick against Sheffield United showcased his ability to find the net in clinical fashion. But Nketiah is still young and inexperienced. He lacks the all-round game of Jesus, often struggling to hold the ball up or link up play effectively. Relying on him to lead the line for an entire season feels like a gamble.

The Ideal Arsenal Center Forward

So, what kind of striker should Arsenal be looking for? Here’s a breakdown of the ideal qualities:

Ruthless Finishing: This is paramount. Arsenal create enough chances, but their conversion rate needs to improve. They need a player who can consistently put the ball in the back of the net, a la a Robert Lewandowski or a Harry Kane.

Aerial Presence: Winning aerial duels in the box is crucial, not just for scoring headers but also for creating second balls and unsettling opposing defenses.

Hold-Up Play: The ability to receive the ball with their back to goal, bring midfielders into the game, and lay off passes is a key component of Arsenal’s attacking strategy.

Mobility: While Nketiah has pace, ideal strikers can both run in behind defenses and operate within the penalty area.

Experience: Ideally, Arsenal would find a striker who has proven themselves at the highest level, someone who can guide younger players like Nketiah and take the pressure off Saka’s shoulders.

The Benefits of a Top Striker

Signing a striker who embodies these qualities would elevate Arsenal in several ways:

Increased Goal Output: A proven goalscorer would take the pressure off Jesus and Nketiah and ensure Arsenal convert a higher percentage of chances.

Title Challenges: Consistency in front of goal is a must for winning titles. A world-class striker could propel Arsenal into a genuine title contender.

Reduced Reliance on Saka: Saka’s importance is undeniable, but he shouldn’t be the sole source of goals. A clinical striker would alleviate some of that burden.

Squad Depth and Competition: A new striker would create healthy competition for Jesus and Nketiah, pushing them to improve and offering Arteta tactical flexibility.

Building a Dynasty

Arsenal have a young, hungry squad hungry for success. They possess a vibrant attacking philosophy and a strong defensive core. However, a world-class striker is the missing piece in their title puzzle. While Jesus and Nketiah offer valuable contributions, neither possess the complete package required to truly challenge for the Premier League trophy. By prioritizing a top striker signing this summer, Arsenal can solidify their place at the top of the table and build a dynasty for years to come.